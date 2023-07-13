Which acts appeared in AGT season 18 episode 6? Details explored

After a thrilling week-long hiatus for the 4th of July celebration, America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 has made its grand return on Tuesday, July 11, with a brand new episode. The upcoming episode showcased a wide range of performers, each vying for the $1 million prize.

As AGT continues to captivate audiences around the nation, episode 6 of Season 18 was an exhilarating showcase of diverse acts that left the viewers on the edge of their seats. This episode featured a wide range of talents, including a military choir, a puppet act, dancers, and many more.

These performers showcased their talents on America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18, episode 6, premiering on July 11 at 8 pm ET on NBC.

From a military choir to a puppet act, all performers on AGT season 18 episode 6

1) 40 Pounds – Dancer

This Brooklyn-based competitive dancer and CEO of the dance group called Lyve Tyme showcased his incredible Light Feet style routine. With a massive online following and viral videos, including an Instagram routine with 4.6 million views and 280K likes, 40 Pounds impressed the judges and viewers alike.

2) 82nd Airborne Chorus – Military Choir

Representing an Airborne division in North Carolina, this military choir gained significant popularity on TikTok with its awe-inspiring covers and military songs. They dedicated their audition, a cover of The Temptations' My Girl, to a fallen soldier, making it a heartfelt performance for fans.

3) Andrew Stanton – Danger Act

Hailing from Las Vegas, Andrew Stanton is a seasoned sword swallower and danger act performer. He previously appeared on Britain's Got Talent season 16 and made it to the semi-final. Known for his daring performances, Andrew's show, the Swingshift Side Show, promised to keep AGT fans thrilled.

4) Artem Shchukin – Magician

Coming up with some mesmerizing magic on AGT was Artem Shchukin, a renowned Russian magician and illusionist. With his impressive accolades, including World Magic Champion and European Champion Manipulation, Artem set out to leave the judges and the audience spellbound with his mind-boggling tricks.

5) Duo Desire – Aerial Acrobats

From the vibrant city of Las Vegas came Duo Desire, an aerial duo specializing in floor aerial and aerial straps routines. Denis Bazhenov and Jilliana Sophia Bazhenova took AGT fans on a breathtaking journey as they gracefully showcased their incredible acrobatic skills.

6) Lavender Darcangelo – Singer

Gracing the stage with her soulful and powerful voice was Lavender Darcangelo, a 28-year-old blind and autistic pop singer from Fitchburg, Massachusetts. As a Performing Arts Fellow of the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism, Lavender's heartfelt performances surely touched the judge's hearts.

7) Let It Happen – Dance Group

Straight from the Netherlands, Let It Happen was a dynamic and freestyle dance trio composed of sisters Rosa, Yarah, and Norah. With their unique style, they garnered 4.3 million views on one of their viral routines and even appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

8) Mariandrea – Dancer

All the way from Mexico, a 14-year-old dancer and model, Mariandrea Villegas C, showcased her remarkable talent on the AGT stage. Having achieved recognition at prestigious dance competitions, Mariandrea's performance demonstrated her passion and dedication to her craft.

9) MOS – Instrumental Brass Band

MOS was an instrumentalist girl group that showcased their talent with brass instruments. With a massive following on TikTok and viral videos racking up millions of views, their dynamic and energetic performances were a feast for AGT viewers.

10) Oswaldo Colina – Viral Act

A professional photographer, Oswaldo Colina became an online sensation with his unique dance routines using only his fingers. With millions of followers on TikTok and appearances on shows like Britain's Got Talent, Oswaldo's finger dancing was something out of the box.

11) Presley & Taylor – Country Music Duo

This Nashville-based country music duo, consisting of two talented sisters, had been making waves in the music industry. With their heartfelt songwriting and captivating performances, Presley & Taylor charmed the AGT audience with their harmonious voices and authentic country sound.

12) Puppet Simon & the Cow Belles – Puppet Act

Bringing a touch of whimsy to the AGT stage, Puppet Simon & the Cow Belles delivered a unique and entertaining act. With a puppet version of Simon Cowell leading the way, their performance of Queen's Somebody to Love made the fans smile.

13) The Zoo – Dance Group

The Zoo was a Las Vegas dance group specializing in breakdancing and was part of the renowned Zoologic Empire. Having won the Battle of the Year, USA competition five times, they were masters of "B-Boying."

14) Trent Toney – Singer

Trent Toney, an indie folk singer and firefighter from Hillsboro, Oregon, brought in his soulful and heartfelt performances. Known for his mesmerizing looping station performances, Trent's unique sound and passionate delivery left a lasting impression.

