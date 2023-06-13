America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 3 release date, air time, and plot

The highly anticipated episode 3 of America's Got Talent season 18 is set to air on Tuesday, June 13. Viewers can catch the show on NBC at 8 pm ET. So, AGT fans, mark your calendars and get ready for an evening filled with talent, entertainment, and thrilling performances.

Each installment of America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 features a variety of acts showcasing their unique skills and abilities. From viral acts and comedians to acrobats and kid entertainers, the stage is set for an unforgettable night. In episode 3, fans will get to see contestants Ahren Belisle, Alexandr Leshchenko, Brynn Cummings, and many more.

America's Got Talent season 18 episode 3 will showcase a range of talent, from a comic to a young ventriloquist

AGT is known for its ability to discover extraordinary talent from all corners of the globe, and episode 3 is no exception. From viral sensations and seasoned comedians to jaw-dropping acrobats and young prodigies, this episode promises an unforgettable night filled with mind-blowing performances.

Here's a list of some of the exceptional performers who are going to feature in the upcoming episode:

1) Ahren Belisle - Comic

Ahren Belisle, a non-verbal stand-up comedian is known for using phone audio to communicate. Ahren's audition was leaked early, generating significant attention. With a routine similar to his viral YouTube performance, which garnered 2.7 million views, Ahren's comedic talent is sure to captivate the audience.

2) Alex and Alex - Musical Duo

Hailing from Russia, Alex and Alex, a musical duo, will grace the America's Got Talent stage. Their harmonious melodies and captivating performances are bound to leave a lasting impression on both the judges and viewers.

3) Alexandr Leshchenko - Dancer

He's a talented dancer and choreographer from Kyiv, Ukraine. His performances often feature elaborate multimedia backgrounds, adding an extra dimension to his routines. Having previously appeared on Ukraine's Got Talent and being a finalist in Everybody Dance!, Alexandr's seasoned performance is set to shine on the AGT stage.

4) Alfie Andrew - Kid Singer

The 11-year-old singer from Manchester, UK, will showcase his incredible singing voice. With viral videos and recognition from news outlets, Alfie has already made a mark in the music industry. His cover of Loren Allred's Never Enough on TikTok garnered over 14.9 million views and even received praise from Loren herself.

5) Brynn Cummings - Kid Ventriloquist

Another young prodigy, the 12-year-old magician and ventriloquist from Michigan, will bring her talents to the AGT stage. Inspired by the renowned ventriloquist Darci Lynne, Brynn has already given a TED Talk titled How to Dream Like a 10-Year-Old at TedXDetroit, showcasing her ventriloquism skills.

Just like these talented artists, America's Got Talent episode 3 will showcase more incredible performers.

Recap of America's Got Talent season 18 episode 2

Episode 2 of America's Got Talent was filled with Yes's as the esteemed panel of judges was amazed by the mind-blowing performances of Lambros Garcia, Ray World, AvantGardey, Mandy Muden, Mitch Rossell, and many more.

The 17-year-old blind singer from Indonesia won the hearts of AGT fans and, most importantly, of Simon Cowell, who decided to give the "superstar" his Golden Buzzer this season. This win brings the golden buzzer winner closer to her dreams of winning a Grammy Award and going to Julliard.

Watch all these incredible performances in the upcoming episode 3 of America's Got Talent season 18 on June 13 at 8 pm ET on NBC.

