Which song will 82nd Airborne Chorus sing on their AGT audition? Military officials to dedicate their performance to fallen soldier

The 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus is all set to take the America's Got Talent (AGT) stage by storm with their awe-inspiring audition and an unexpected song called My Girl. Not only are they showcasing their remarkable singing skills, but they are also paying tribute to a fallen soldier.

After a brief hiatus, America's Got Talent season 18 is coming back with yet another episode featuring some of the best talents around the country. The upcoming episode promises to be special as it will feature the 82nd Airborne Chorus dedicating its performance to all those fallen soldiers who passed away fighting for their country.

America's Got Talent season 18, episode 6 will premiere on Tuesday July 11, 2023 at 8 pm ET on NBC.

82nd Airborne Chorus's AGT audition is dedicated to Specialist Elijah Crawford

Not only did the 82nd Airborne Chorus clearly possess military precision in the clip shared by NBC, but they also managed to impress the audience with their ability to groove and entertain.

When AGT Judge Simon Cowell asked about their aspirations for the show, the group's spokesman, Staff Sgt. Marcus Gilbert confidently stated, "We're here to win." However, their appearance on AGT held a deeper purpose. They wanted to dedicate their performance to Specialist Elijah Crawford, a soldier they recently lost, and to all the soldiers who have passed before him.

The moment the 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus stepped onto the stage, dressed in official uniforms, their seriousness and military precision were clear. They started off with the chorus by beginning with a military cadence, a work song composed of a call and response.

But then, in an unexpected twist, they transitioned seamlessly into a pop culture classic tune hit, My Girl by The Temptations. The group's infectious enthusiasm and flawless harmonies filled the air and had everyone in the crowd move to their beats. AGT Judge Cowell couldn't help but smile, while host Terry Crews joined in the celebration by dancing off-stage.

The judges and the crowd gave the group a standing ovation after they finished performing. However, it is unclear whether they advanced in the competition. The comment section under the video clip of their performance is filled with messages from citizens who are thankful for their service.

The 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus, hailing from North Carolina, represents the 19,000 men and women who serve and support the Airborne Division, as explained by Gilbert.

According to the group's website:

"The All American Chorus embodies the hearts and souls of the paratroopers, past and present, for the 82nd Airborne Division. Compiled from paratroopers from across the division, the chorus performs traditional cadences, Americana, and select vocal arrangements of popular tunes to uphold the tradition of the airborne legacy as the face of Americans Guard of Honor.”

Following a break for the July 4 holiday, America's Got Talent season 18 returns with week 6 of auditions on July 11. The groovy performance of 82nd Airborne Chorus will premiere in the upcoming episode of AGT on July 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes