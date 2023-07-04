Why is AGT season 18 episode 6 not airing this week? Reason explored

The highly anticipated episode 6 of America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 was set to air on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, but will not be airing on the channel on the scheduled date. The reason behind that is a programming adjustment made by NBC to accommodate a special event. They will be airing a special event to commemorate the Fourth of July.

Fans of AGT had been eagerly waiting to see the upcoming installment of the show with some incredible auditions and jaw-dropping talents the contestants have. However, they will have to catch the episode next Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

As mentioned earlier, instead of AGT, viewers will be treated to a special Fourth of July celebration. The network will be airing a spectacular fireworks display known as NBC's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks during the usual AGT time slot.

The upcoming episode of AGT delayed due to Macy's 4th of July Fireworks broadcast

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18's latest episode will be released next Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Until then viewers can enjoy the national broadcast of one of the beloved traditions in the USA, Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special is a highly anticipated annual event that attracts millions of viewers across the country. It features a mesmerizing showcase of fireworks, choreographed to music, and lights up the night sky in a stunning display of colors and patterns.

This grand celebration honors the spirit of independence and brings people together to celebrate America's freedom. This year's celebrations will be hosted by Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge’s Rutledge Wood, Access Hollywood, and American Ninja Warrior's Zuri Hall.

Apart from fireworks, the show will also see great musical talent joining in to give viewers a memorable night. The lineup includes artists like Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip & The Roots, and more. The synchronized playlist will focus on American classics that pay homage to the nation's musical trailblazers.

AGT enthusiasts may feel a twinge of disappointment at the interruption in their favorite talent competition. However, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special offers a fantastic alternative for entertainment on the holiday.

The hiatus will only be temporary, and AGT will return with its sixth round of auditions next week.

Until then here's a closer look at some of the remarkable moments on the show and contestants who received the prestigious Golden Buzzer, guaranteeing them a spot in the live shows.

1) The Mzansi Youth Choir: The South African choir was awarded the first-ever Golden Buzzer. Inspired by the late AGT season 16 contestant Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski, the choir sang their own rendition of Nightbirde's Golden Buzzer audition song, It's OK. This was what got them the spot.

2) Putri Ariani: The 17-year-old Indonesian singer impressed the judges, especially Simon Cowell, with her talent. After her initial audition with an original song, Cowell requested her to sing once more. Putri chose Elton John's Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word and received high praise from the judges.

3) Murmuration: Led by choreographer Sadek Waff, this French dance troupe wowed the judges with their dance illusions inspired by the synchronization of birds. Howie Mandel was particularly captivated by their performance, describing it as "hypnotic" and "magnificent." The precision and artistry displayed by Murmuration left a lasting impression on everyone.

Fans can continue watching similar talented performances after a brief hiatus on July 11 at 8 pm ET on NBC.

