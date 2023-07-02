Where to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular? Details explored

A cherished tradition since 1976, Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is back again, promising a dazzling display of lights and colors that will leave spectators in awe. If the spectators are not able to watch it from any street in New York City, then NBC and Peacock will bring the fireworks to your home screens. Viewers can watch the burst of colors and sparkle from 8 to 10 pm ET.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is an iconic event that has become one of the best ways to celebrate Independence Day in New York City. Whether you're a local or a visitor, finding the perfect spot to watch the fireworks can always elevate the 4th of July experience.

Here's all the information viewers will need in order to enjoy the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, whether one is in New York City or watching from the comfort of their own home.

From Bebe Rexha to DJ Z-Trip & The Roots, many celebrities will be performing on Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will be happening, as the name suggests, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Many New Yorkers wait for the day to watch some of the best fireworks in the country and, with that, some iconic performances from a range of artists. It's like waiting for Christmas; just, instead of Santa Clause coming to town, fireworks do.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will begin at 9:25 pm ET; however, those who won't be able to enjoy it in person can watch it from the comfort of their homes on NBC's national broadcast of the 4th of July Fireworks from 8 to 10 pm. Those who want to watch it later can as the repeat will be televised from 10 to 11 pm ET and available to stream on Peacock from 8 to 10 pm ET as well.

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is not going to be all about just the fireworks as it's also going to be a celebration of music and performances. This year's event will feature "serious star power" and "electrifying performances," according to the Macy's website.

The lineup includes talented artists like Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip & The Roots, and more. The synchronized playlist will focus on American classics that pay homage to the nation's musical trailblazers. Zuri Hall will serve as co-host.

That's not all as Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is promising to go all out by bringing in a pyrotechnic display at this year's celebrations. Over 60,000 shells will be launched off five different barges along the East River. The show will last 25 minutes and will feature an array of effects in 30 colors and shapes.

An homage to the late legendary trailblazing singer Tina Turner is planned during the “Golden Mile” display.

Another new addition is going to be a mile-wide waving flag created by a combination of red, white, and blue palm and strobing shells. The display will reach dramatic heights of 1,000 feet to the water's edge, spanning a mile across the East River.

To watch Macy's Fireworks Spectacular in person, the official website has recommended elevated public viewing areas along the FDR Drive in Manhattan. There are also viewing areas at the Queens & Brooklyn parks.

Otherwise, tune in to NBC or Peacock if you don't want to miss the once-in-a-year spectacle on the 4th of July.

