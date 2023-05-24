How did Tina Turner die? Cause of death of legendary Swiss singer explored

The ever-iconic Queen of Rock'n'roll Tina Turner passed away at 83 on May 24, 2023. The 12-time Grammy winner was at her Küsnacht, Switzerland, home when she died on Wednesday. The What's Love Got to Do with It artist had encountered multiple health issues in the past few years, and some media outlets have reported long sickness as the reason behind her passing.

Tina Turner's representatives also shared the news of her death via her Instagram accounts, while they refrained from providing any cause of her death. The official statement read:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

In 2018, the legendary singer opened up about suffering from multiple life-threatening illnesses in her memoir, My Love Story.

Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock'n Roll, suffered from multiple health issues in recent years

The Back Where You Started singer, one of the most loved and talked about personalities in the US for decades, had faced many challenges in her personal life during her last years.

In 2013, after her marriage to her partner of 27 years, Erwin Bach, Turner suffered a stroke. The stroke impacted the singer's ability to walk, and she had to learn to walk again. Tina Turner also had high blood pressure issues, for which the singer reportedly opted for homeopathic medication. Besides other health issues, the Better Be Good to Me artist was also diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016, which was treated after removing part of her intestine.

The legendary songstress had also suffered kidney failure due to hypertension (high blood pressure). Initially, Turner could not find a donor and was also considering assisted s**cide as an option to end her misery. She had also signed up as a member of Exit International.

For those unaware, Exit International (or Exit), previously known as Voluntary Euthanasia Research Foundation, is a non-profit organization with a global presence that advocates the legalization of voluntary euthanasia and assisted s**cide.

However, in 2018, the singer revealed in her memoir, My Love Story, that her husband, Erwin Bach, donated one of his kidneys to her. The successful kidney transplant happened in April 2017, but Tina Turner's health issues still prevailed, as she wrote in her book,

"My body keeps trying to reject the new kidney, which is not uncommon after a transplant. Sometimes, the treatment involves spending more time in the hospital, and it comes with some unpleasant side effects, including dizziness, forgetfulness, anxiety and the occasional bout of insane diarrhea."

In the past few years, Turner also lost her two biological sons, Craig (who died in 2018) and Ronnie (who died in 2022).

Tina Turner was among the most influential black artists of all times. She received 12 Grammy Awards, including eight competitive wins, three "Hall of Fame" honors, and one-lifetime achievement accolade. Having survived an abusive relationship at the hands of her early duo partner and first husband, Ike Turner, Tina outshone her initial success with a bright solo career that lasted decades and solidified her position as the Queen of Rock'n Roll.

