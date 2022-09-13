What is assisted suicide? Tributes pour in as French New Wave legend Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

On September 13, Franco-Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard passed away at 91. Fans took to social media platforms to share their heartfelt tributes to the movie maker, who has been credited time and again for introducing New Wave cinema in France.
According to French outlet La Liberation, Godard made the decision to attempt assisted suicide. The publication further added:
"He wasn't sick, he was just exhausted. It was his decision and it was important for him that it be known. This is practice authorized and supervised in Switzerland."
According to the NHS, assisted suicide is an act of deliberately helping or assisting a person as they prepare to kill themselves. It is also known as euthanasia, which means to end a person's life to relieve them from suffering.
Jean-Luc Godard reportedly died by assisted suicide
As La Liberation noted that the director died by assisted suicide, it should be noted that the same has not been confirmed. This method is mostly used only in cases of severe illness.
In many countries, euthanasia is still illegal. The two types of euthanasia, passive and active, are used if a doctor prescribes them without upsetting the law.
As per Medical News Today, in passive euthanasia, life-sustaining treatments are withheld, or toxic doses are increased, which is eventually harmful to the individual. In active euthanasia, a person's life is forcefully ended by using lethal substances, which they administer by themselves or it is done by somebody else.
During an 85-minute conversation at the virtual International Film Festival in Kerala, Godard noted that he wanted to retire from the world of cinema as soon as he completes his pending movies. The director said, via The Film Stage:
"I’m finishing my movie life—yes, my moviemaker’s life—by doing two scripts... After, I will say, ‘Goodbye, cinema.’"
Netizens react to Jean-Luc Godard's death
Social media users have been sending their tributes to legendary filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard. While many users spoke about his rich legacy in cinema, others noted how he has been an "essential" part of movies since the start of New Wave cinema.
Jean-Luc Godard started his career while writing for film magazines. He released his first ever feature, Breathless, in 1960 which was an attention-grabber among critics and the audience.
His controversial feature, Le Petit Soldat, was suggestive of the idea that the French government condoned torture. The movie was banned until 1963.
Jean-Luc Godard was married to legendary actresses Anna Karina and Anne Wiazemsky. His movies with Karina, such as Vivre sa vie (1962), Bande à part (1964) and Pierrot le Fou (1965) are still widely talked-about and garnered him huge acclaim.
He made two massively popular movies with his second wife Anne Wiazemsky namely La Chinoise (1967) and One Plus One (1968).
His movie Praise of Love (2001) was selected as an entry for the Cannes Film Festival.
The director is also known for inspiring globally acclaimed directors Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese.
Jean-Luc Godard's many awards
Jean-Luc Godard has won several popular awards, some of which are the jury prize at Cannes for his movie Goodbye to Language (2014). He received a 'special Palme d'Or' at the same festival for his contribution to cinema.
In 2010, he was honored with an Academy Honorary Award.
The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. Details about Godard's funeral arrangements are yet to be announced as well.