What is assisted suicide? Tributes pour in as French New Wave legend Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

On September 13, Franco-Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard passed away at 91. Fans took to social media platforms to share their heartfelt tributes to the movie maker, who has been credited time and again for introducing New Wave cinema in France.

William Friedkin Truths @LazlosGhost R.I.P. Jean-Luc Godard. He made it his mission to change cinema forever. Between 1960 and 1967, he pulled it off, and that’s nothing short of extraordinary. R.I.P. Jean-Luc Godard. He made it his mission to change cinema forever. Between 1960 and 1967, he pulled it off, and that’s nothing short of extraordinary. https://t.co/8SfnP9zSTD

According to French outlet La Liberation, Godard made the decision to attempt assisted suicide. The publication further added:

"He wasn't sick, he was just exhausted. It was his decision and it was important for him that it be known. This is practice authorized and supervised in Switzerland."

According to the NHS, assisted suicide is an act of deliberately helping or assisting a person as they prepare to kill themselves. It is also known as euthanasia, which means to end a person's life to relieve them from suffering.

Jean-Luc Godard reportedly died by assisted suicide

As La Liberation noted that the director died by assisted suicide, it should be noted that the same has not been confirmed. This method is mostly used only in cases of severe illness.

In many countries, euthanasia is still illegal. The two types of euthanasia, passive and active, are used if a doctor prescribes them without upsetting the law.

As per Medical News Today, in passive euthanasia, life-sustaining treatments are withheld, or toxic doses are increased, which is eventually harmful to the individual. In active euthanasia, a person's life is forcefully ended by using lethal substances, which they administer by themselves or it is done by somebody else.

During an 85-minute conversation at the virtual International Film Festival in Kerala, Godard noted that he wanted to retire from the world of cinema as soon as he completes his pending movies. The director said, via The Film Stage:

"I’m finishing my movie life—yes, my moviemaker’s life—by doing two scripts... After, I will say, ‘Goodbye, cinema.’"

Netizens react to Jean-Luc Godard's death

Social media users have been sending their tributes to legendary filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard. While many users spoke about his rich legacy in cinema, others noted how he has been an "essential" part of movies since the start of New Wave cinema.

Will Sloan @WillSloanEsq I don’t believe it’s possible to be seriously interested in cinema and not also be seriously interested in Jean-Luc Godard. There’s too much to say about everything he gave us, and I mourn that there won’t be more from him to look forward to. He never stopped being essential. I don’t believe it’s possible to be seriously interested in cinema and not also be seriously interested in Jean-Luc Godard. There’s too much to say about everything he gave us, and I mourn that there won’t be more from him to look forward to. He never stopped being essential.

Matt Kennard @kennardmatt Jean-Luc Godard has died. The greatest. In film, he changed everything. Jean-Luc Godard has died. The greatest. In film, he changed everything.

Siddhant Adlakha @SiddhantAdlakha Hard to overstate what a titan we lost today in Jean-Luc Godard. Your favourite filmmaker’s favourite filmmaker, a man who pushed and reshaped the way we saw the world, right from the beginning, all the way until the end. Hard to overstate what a titan we lost today in Jean-Luc Godard. Your favourite filmmaker’s favourite filmmaker, a man who pushed and reshaped the way we saw the world, right from the beginning, all the way until the end. https://t.co/4JPTcfX3wG

Cameron Bailey @cameron_tiff Jean-Luc Godard might have despised posthumous praise but here we are. His staggering body of work over seven decades showed him to be a rare, true genius in cinema. It was playful and punishing. It challenged every viewer, and rewarded the persistent. Jean-Luc Godard might have despised posthumous praise but here we are. His staggering body of work over seven decades showed him to be a rare, true genius in cinema. It was playful and punishing. It challenged every viewer, and rewarded the persistent. https://t.co/Upv7jn3jE4

Khashayar sharifaee @sharifaee

For me he is alive forever!

#Godard #JeanlucGogard Rest well Jean-Luc Godard, most influential and icon of intellectual filmmaking all the time.He inspired so many people to just pick up a camera and start shooting...For me he is alive forever! Rest well Jean-Luc Godard, most influential and icon of intellectual filmmaking all the time.He inspired so many people to just pick up a camera and start shooting...For me he is alive forever!#Godard #JeanlucGogard https://t.co/XO1Wq0MwAz

Jean-Luc Godard started his career while writing for film magazines. He released his first ever feature, Breathless, in 1960 which was an attention-grabber among critics and the audience.

His controversial feature, Le Petit Soldat, was suggestive of the idea that the French government condoned torture. The movie was banned until 1963.

Renata.Stachnik @RenataStachnik @FrancoisF24 Very sad news. R.I.P. Jean Luc Godard. One of my favorite directors. His movie "Alphaville" is real gem. @FrancoisF24 Very sad news. R.I.P. Jean Luc Godard. One of my favorite directors. His movie "Alphaville" is real gem.

Jean-Luc Godard was married to legendary actresses Anna Karina and Anne Wiazemsky. His movies with Karina, such as Vivre sa vie (1962), Bande à part (1964) and Pierrot le Fou (1965) are still widely talked-about and garnered him huge acclaim.

℘ @rhanyrae rip jean luc godard, anna karina always looked good in your films 🖤

rip jean luc godard, anna karina always looked good in your films 🖤https://t.co/KvAPs7HvqJ

He made two massively popular movies with his second wife Anne Wiazemsky namely La Chinoise (1967) and One Plus One (1968).

His movie Praise of Love (2001) was selected as an entry for the Cannes Film Festival.

The director is also known for inspiring globally acclaimed directors Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese.

Jean-Luc Godard's many awards

Jean-Luc Godard has won several popular awards, some of which are the jury prize at Cannes for his movie Goodbye to Language (2014). He received a 'special Palme d'Or' at the same festival for his contribution to cinema.

john @johnsemley3000 Jean-Luc Godard bestowing Clint Eastwood with an Honorary César award in 1998. “What a great pleasure, Mister Honkytonk Man,” said Godard. “Good luck. And good courage. And…be yourself.” Jean-Luc Godard bestowing Clint Eastwood with an Honorary César award in 1998. “What a great pleasure, Mister Honkytonk Man,” said Godard. “Good luck. And good courage. And…be yourself.” https://t.co/myWFBvBE5w

In 2010, he was honored with an Academy Honorary Award.

The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. Details about Godard's funeral arrangements are yet to be announced as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes