Deborah James death: Bowel cancer symptoms explored as world mourns loss of inspirational 'Bowelbabe'

BBC host Deborah James passed away at the age of 40. The popular television personality shared her six-year battle with terminal bowel cancer with the world. News of her death was made public by her family on Tuesday, June 28. They also shared that they will continue her legacy through the Bowelbabe Fund.

Deborah James shares son Hugo and daughter Eloise who are 14 and 13 years old respectively, with her husband, Sebastien Bowen. The couple married in 2008. Her family uploaded a tribute post on Instagram to let fans know about her passing. The post stated:

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family. Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives.”

In the post, her family also reflected on her contribution to the world. Deborah James, also known as 'bowelbabe,' shared her cancer diagnosis and her battle with it with followers.

James detailed her struggles on the BBC podcast You, Me and the Big C. She also released two books titled F*** You Cancer: How to Face the Big C, Live Your Life and Still Be Yourself, and How To Live When You Could Be Dead. The latter made it to the Amazon UK bestsellers list as well.

The post ended with a quote by James, which was published with her permission. She said before her passing:

“Find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.”

James candidly shared her treatment, progress, and diagnosis details with her one million Instagram followers. In a recent post, the mother-of-two said she expected to reach her 40th birthday and see her children go to secondary school.

Deborah James was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 35

The London native was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer at age 35 in 2016. According to Bowel Cancer UK, cancer affects the large bowel, which is also called the large intestine.

According to Cancer Research UK, when the cells in the body begin to divide uncontrollably, it develops cancer. When cells become cancerous in the large bowel, cancer can also spread to other areas of one's body, like the liver or lungs. This is called advanced bowel cancer.

According to Cancer Research UK, symptoms of bowel cancer can include a change in your bowel habits, weight loss, blood in stool, fatigue, pain in one's abdomen/back, and feeling like you need to relieve yourself even after going to the washroom.

Other symptoms can also include tenesmus, which means having the feeling to defecate even without having stools. Cancer can also cause bowel obstruction, which makes it difficult to pass stool. One may experience cramping, constipation, bloating, or nausea when bowel obstruction occurs.

If one experiences the symptoms and visits a health practitioner, they will likely conduct a rectal examination and test for iron deficiency. Following this, they will undergo a flexible sigmoidoscopy. During this, a long thin tube with a camera and light is inserted into one's rectum. Once may also undergo a colonoscopy.

