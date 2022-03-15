Chandler Hallow BBC news article debunked as YouTuber reacts to being "shot dead"

On March 15, an article that claimed that YouTuber Chandler Hallow had been "shot dead" went viral on Twitter. However, the story went on to become a death hoax, and the content creator had a hilarious response to it.

A screenshot of a BBC article which read, "YouTube star and associate of MrBeast, Chandler Hallow, shot dead while filming stunt for video, says representative," floated around social media. Hallow immediately took to Twitter to denounce the fake story. He said:

The article caught the attention of YouTube mogul MrBeast as well, who is a close friend of Hallow. MrBeast jokingly said:

MrBeast @MrBeast @ChandlerHallow Sorry for making you eat 10,000 pickles in 5 hours :/ @ChandlerHallow Sorry for making you eat 10,000 pickles in 5 hours :/

After the article amassed several likes on Twitter, the journalist who was mentioned in the screenshot of the fake story responded. He said:

Mark Savage @mrdiscopop Chandler Hallow @ChandlerHallow Just found out I died Just found out I died https://t.co/el95GPrV5g This is totally fake. I never wrote such a story (I cover music, for a start) and the mocked-up headline breaks out style guide. Watch out for this sort of stuff. twitter.com/ChandlerHallow… This is totally fake. I never wrote such a story (I cover music, for a start) and the mocked-up headline breaks out style guide. Watch out for this sort of stuff. twitter.com/ChandlerHallow…

Who is Chandler Hallow?

The 23-year-old is a YouTuber who has frequently collaborated with MrBeast. He has appeared in several of the latter's videos since 2018.

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson said in a video with Kwebbelkop that Hallow was originally his janitor. After appearing in a video titled We Are Better Than Dude Perfect, he became a known figure on MrBeast's channel.

The Greenville, North Carolina native studied at JS Rose High School. He went on to graduate from Chowan University. He has six other siblings.

The YouTuber married Cara Davis on July 11, 2021. Details about her remain unknown. However, her Instagram profile reads that she is a Greenville native as well and is now an ECU alumnus.

At the time of writing this article, Chandler Hallow had amassed over 3.4 million followers on his Instagram profile. On the social media platform, he has given followers a sneak peek into the process of creating videos with MrBeast, one of the largest content creators on YouTube.

In a recent Instagram post, Hallow announced that he has dropped his debut clothing line called Strange Hands. The hoodies sold from the collection are reportedly only available through his NFTs.

