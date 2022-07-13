What happened to Tom Jones? Legendary singer denies collapse rumors amid medical assistance claim

Tom Jones recently slammed rumors about him collapsing before his July 12 show in Budapest.

He stated that the show was postponed due to his viral laryngitis and apologized to his fans for the cancelation. He has however mentioned that the show has been rescheduled. He wrote in an Instagram post:

“Hello to all concerned: I travelled last might from the UK to Budapest and woke this morning with an uncomfortable throat. A specialist came to visit and diagnosed ‘viral laryngitis.’ He strongly advised postponing this evening’s show and prescribed medication and vocal rest.”

The 82-year-old musician then went on to dismiss the rumors of his collapse and apologized to fans for the last minute postponement before informing them about the new date of the show, which has been scheduled for August 16, 2022.

Tom Jones’ health issues explored

On July 12, Tom Jones had to cancel his show in Budapest after being diagnosed with viral laryngitis. He was scheduled to perform in Hungary's capital, but audiences at the MVM Dome venue were informed that the concert had been postponed.

Tom Jones was diagnosed with viral laryngitis (Image via Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

A source mentioned at the time that he had collapsed an hour before his performance, although he initially expected to go on stage in that condition.

His Budapest show has now been rescheduled to August 16.

Jones is currently busy with his Surrounded by Time tour and has previously performed at the Henley Festival on July 8 and in Norfolk and Halifax over the weekend. Following his performance in Amsterdam on July 6, he stated on Instagram that he had experienced an "electric night."

Jones' tour is taking him around the world and he has been frequently posting pictures from the places he has performed in.

His current European and US tour features around 50 dates and he is scheduled to perform in cities around Germany, Croatia, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, and Belgium in the next few weeks.

In brief, about Tom Jones' career

Tom Jones began his career by releasing ten hits in the mid-1960s. He toured regularly and frequently appeared in Las Vegas from 1967 to 2011.

He has performed pop, R&B, show tunes, country, dance, soul, and gospel, and has sold around 100 million records with 36 Top 40 hits in the UK and 19 in the US.

As an actor, the 82-year-old made his acting debut in the 1979 television film, Pleasure Cove. He then appeared in the 1996 film Mars Attacks! and in an episode of Playhouse Presents.

He won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1966, an MTV Video Music Award in 1989, and two Brit Awards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far