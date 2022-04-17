What is laryngitis? Lorde postpones two Solar Power shows following diagnosis

New Zealand songstress Lorde postponed two concerts of her Solar Power yearlong tour due to laryngitis.

The 25-year-old star canceled her April 15 concert at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, stating that she was physically incapable of performing, as per her statement posted on Mohegan Sun's website.

"Connecticut — these past couple of days I've been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn't sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you tonight. I'm so, so sorry. I don't take postponing a show lightly."

In addition to April 15's Connecticut gig, she has rescheduled April 16's Washington D.C. show for a new second North American leg of her tour, which begins in August, according to Rolling Stone. She added:

"I've tried everything, and unfortunately, it's physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able."

What is Laryngitis that Lorde is suffering from?

Laryngitis occurs when a person's voice box or vocal cords become inflamed from irritation, infection, or overuse. Laryngitis can occur in two forms - acute or short-term, which lasts less than three weeks, or chronic or long-term, lasting more than three weeks.

The inflammation that leads to laryngitis can be caused by various factors such as viral infections, environmental causes, or bacterial infections.

Some of the symptoms of laryngitis are:

weakened voice

loss of voice

dry, hoarse throat

constant tickling or minor throat irritation

dry cough

After releasing her third studio album in August 2021, Lorde began her Solar Power global tour last week in Nashville. It also happened to be her first tour since the Covid-19 outbreak began.

In a newsletter to her fans, the Melodrama crooner previously opened up about loneliness during the pandemic. As per People Magazine, she wrote:

"The pandemic has continued to make things difficult, lonely, or dangerous for absolutely everyone in varying degrees, but outside of that, 2021 has been tough in completely unexpected ways."

As per Billboard, Lorde recently opened up about her struggle with stage fright, stating that she used to chew a gummy bear or drink tequila to combat it.

“I used to come offstage and feel like I had stepped from one planet onto another, the adrenaline spike being so massive, the fear response I’d had to counteract so immense. I’d have to chew a gummy or drink a tequila just to come down a little bit.”

As for Lorde's tour, which began in early April in North America, the singer is scheduled to resume on April 18 at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar