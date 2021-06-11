What is Lorde’s “Solar Power” about? Exploring the origins of her Summer Solstice song 

Grammy award-winning singer Lorde is all set to make a comeback with her third album after a four-year hiatus. The singer recently took the internet by storm after announcing her forthcoming project and releasing the cover art for the album.

Just a few days after her official announcement, Lorde surprisingly dropped her first single, “Solar Power,” from the upcoming album of the same name. This is Lorde’s first single since the release of “Melodrama” in 2017.

The artist’s mother also took to Twitter to share the news of the release:

so excited - welcome to the world #SolarPower 🌞🌞🌞🌞 — Sonja Yelich (@sonjayelich1) June 10, 2021

The single has been released alongside a music video featuring the singer. Lorde co-wrote the song with Jack Antonoff and directed the video alongside Joel Kefali.

The single comes as a perfect beach song with bright colors and vibrant tones.

Exploring the origins of Lorde’s new single

Lorde's latest single is a major turn from the usual shades of darkness she used in her previous album. The lively setting and exotic colors in “Solar Power” are ideal for marking her comeback and the start of a new era.

The long-awaited single arrives just in time for the Summer Solstice. The singer initially planned to launch the song on June 21st, the actual summer solstice day. However, the release was rescheduled, making the single arrive early. Lorde dropped the new track in line with the solar eclipse taking place in the northern hemisphere.

The music video touches upon the natural beauties of the season. It covers the bright sun, the warm breeze, the summer sky, and the cerulean blue of the sea.

In the video, the 24-year-old singer wears a sunflower yellow outfit herself. And the peppy chords and joyous melody give out the feeling of hope and good cheer.

The “Green Light” singer did not officially promote the launch of her single. Instead, she wrote a new letter to fans via email. In the letter, Lorde introduced the fans to her album and the single.

She mentioned that the song finds its origin in the “infectious, flirtatious summer energy”:

“The first song, also called SOLAR POWER and written and produced by myself and Jack, is the first of the rays. It’s about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June.”

The singer also shared that she made the album with friends at her birthplace, New Zealand. She said the song also highlights where she is from:

"I made everything with friends here in New Zealand. My best mate Ophelia took the cover photo, lying on the sand as I leaped over her, both of us laughing.”

“I made something that encapsulates where I’m from – my family, my girlfriends, my outdoors, my constant ruminations, and my unending search for the divine.”

“Solar Power” was initially slated for a June 2020 launch, but the release was pushed back after Lorde lost her beloved pet dog, Pearl.

Fans react to Lorde’s “Solar Power”

The New Zealand native has managed to garner a strong fanbase over the years. After a four-year-long wait, fans were extremely excited to welcome new music from Lorde.

Listeners flocked to Twitter to share their reactions to the singer’s new release:

SHE IS LITERALLY SHINING SHE IS THE SUN HERSELF #SolarPower pic.twitter.com/TRKkcG6hos — out of context lorde 🌞 (@lordecontext) June 10, 2021

Lorde: “Forget all of the tears you’ve cried.”

We can all finally move on to our happy era 😭😭#SolarPower #lorde #LORDEISBACK pic.twitter.com/iGyrtGOzPC — John ☁️ (@johnwin_tweets) June 10, 2021

I won't disregard the thought that Lorde started Melodrama in a city, where it's night and different city lights fill the lonely scene. And in her Solar Power, it's daylight and everything are just lit from the Sun. IT REALLY IS A NEW CHAPTER FOR HER. #SolarPower pic.twitter.com/vEDEyotqXj — jeer (@babadjeer) June 11, 2021

Lorde started her new era with this looks. She killed me already 😳😩#SolarPower pic.twitter.com/ZtxxSYu4rp — mother’s child (@22oversoooon) June 10, 2021

In her letter to fans, Lorde mentioned that she wished the album to be a “summer companion” to her listeners:

“I want this album to be your summer companion, the one you pump on the drive to the beach. The one that lingers on your skin like a tan as the months get cooler again.”

As of now, the singer-songwriter is yet to announce an official release date for the album. However, speculation is rife that the album is likely to drop sometime soon this year.

