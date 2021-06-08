Lorde teases new album; Twitter erupts as fans are thrilled for her comeback

On May 7th, Lorde became a trending topic on Twitter after hinting to her fans about a possible album release through the announcement of a new project on her website.

24-year-old Ella O'Connor, better known as Lorde, is a Grammy-winning pop-sensation from New Zealand. She gained a lot of attention towards her music with her hit single "Royals" from her first album, "Pure Heroine," in 2013. Since releasing her album "Melodrama" in 2017, Lorde has not released any new music.

Also read: "I'm so f*cking tired of the media": Logan Paul responds to turtle driving backlash against him and brother Jake Paul

Lorde hints at a new album

On Monday night, fans went into a frenzy after Lorde posted a photo of what appeared to be her next album cover titled "Solar Power." Fans assumed that the 24-year-old singer was going to release new music soon.

The caption read: "Arriving in 2021... Patience is a virtue," which then prompted fans to sign up for a mailing list.

The photo displayed Lorde in a swimsuit enjoying some sunlight. And fans agreed that this could possibly imply a summer release.

Given that Lorde has not released music since her 2017 album, "Melodrama," fans are in high anticipation.

Fans are in high anticipation as Lorde teases new album (Image via Twitter)

Also read: Video showing Sienna Mae allegedly kissing and groping "unconscious" Jack Wright sparks fury, Twitter slams her for "lying"

Fans excited to hear new music from Lorde

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for the "Queen of Indie Pop" to return to the charts.

The news quickly spread around Twitter, causing the Grammy-winning singer to be among the top 10 trending topics in the United States.

Lorde music soon 🙏 — Rish (@rgrishigajra) June 8, 2021

Lorde is literally the greatest artist of our generation and nothing will make me feel otherwise — (دانية) Dania (@daniahan1) June 8, 2021

Lorde making a comeback. The world is healing. pic.twitter.com/5rcmG5XsQa — miki minach (@rrjjww__) June 8, 2021

i cant tell if lorde is actually butt naked in the album cover or not — moss (@pronetosighing) June 8, 2021

LORDE TRENDING ... NEW MUSIC?! — ♡ (@quwiu) June 8, 2021

The fact that Lorde is back after that update tweet went viral hdhfjjdjsje — takudzwa🦒 (@i_dontlikemilk) June 8, 2021

i’m going to bed now. if lorde moves again someone better spam the fuck outta me — emily𓆙 (@drunkdress) June 8, 2021

WAIT PAUSE- LORDE COMEBACK????????? — toji's baby mama (@KENT0ES) June 8, 2021

Lorde's butt saved my stupid day — A Hero Fading🍑🌅 (@GoddamnBloody) June 8, 2021

I see my fellow lorde stans have come out of hibernation, and we've multiplied overnight 😌pic.twitter.com/V2RpFdrYIg — mec ☀️🔋 (@mercury_vapour) June 8, 2021

Although the names of the songs on the album have not officially been disclosed as of yet, fans are already awaiting an internet-breaking release.

Also read: Mike Majlak claims he's not the father of Lana Rhoades' baby, calls himself an "idiot" for Maury tweet

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Shaheen Banu