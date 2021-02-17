Kendall Jenner trolled online for launching new "818 Tequila" brand

Just days after triggering an entire debate on allegedly promoting unrealistic body standards, courtesy of her recent Valentine's Day SKIMS photoshoot, Kendall Jenner has found herself on the Twitter trending page yet again.
The 25-year old social media mogul recently announced the decision to officially enter the tequila business, with the launch of her very own "Drink 818 Tequila" brand on Instagram:
In her Instagram post, Kendall Jenner revealed that her pet project has been in the making for almost four years, having also competed and won at tasting competitions across the world:
"For almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING..3.5 years later I think we’ve done it! this is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!"
However, it seems like her tequila line has landed in choppy waters already, with a large section of the internet criticizing it online.
Kendall Jenner launches her own tequila brand, and the internet is not happy
One of the major reasons behind the backlash online is the perception that Kendall Jenner is exploiting Mexican culture, by simply cashing in on the hard work done by those who actually toil towards the production of authentic blue agave tequila.
Tequila is known to be native of the Jalisco region in Mexico, which makes her recent claim of making the "best tequila" all the more questionable in the eyes of the public.
With emphasis being on supporting local produce and home-grown businesses, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions, most of which threw shade at her "818 tequila brand":
From the reactions above, a clear sense of aversion seems to have already seeped in with regards to the 818 tequila brand.
Despite mounting backlash online, Kendall Jenner will probably not be too perturbed by it, as she looks forward to expanding her empire with the makings of what seems to be, at least on paper, a lucrative investment.
