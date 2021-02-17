Kendall Jenner trolled online for launching new "818 Tequila" brand

Just days after triggering an entire debate on allegedly promoting unrealistic body standards, courtesy of her recent Valentine's Day SKIMS photoshoot, Kendall Jenner has found herself on the Twitter trending page yet again.

The 25-year old social media mogul recently announced the decision to officially enter the tequila business, with the launch of her very own "Drink 818 Tequila" brand on Instagram:

In her Instagram post, Kendall Jenner revealed that her pet project has been in the making for almost four years, having also competed and won at tasting competitions across the world:

"For almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING..3.5 years later I think we’ve done it! this is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!"

However, it seems like her tequila line has landed in choppy waters already, with a large section of the internet criticizing it online.

Kendall Jenner launches her own tequila brand, and the internet is not happy

One of the major reasons behind the backlash online is the perception that Kendall Jenner is exploiting Mexican culture, by simply cashing in on the hard work done by those who actually toil towards the production of authentic blue agave tequila.

Tequila is known to be native of the Jalisco region in Mexico, which makes her recent claim of making the "best tequila" all the more questionable in the eyes of the public.

With emphasis being on supporting local produce and home-grown businesses, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions, most of which threw shade at her "818 tequila brand":

Their entire family only does stuff for money, im not surprised. Instead of lifting up some other smaller brands, they'd rather sell themselves out for lucrative big name brand deals than give anything for free. — stillmilli (@stillmilli) February 17, 2021

So here’s a thread of Mexican tequila brands you should support instead of Kendall Jenner’s, Nick Jonas or Dwayne Johnson’s. pic.twitter.com/lL4TexGTuY — Dagger 🗡 (@daggervengeance) February 17, 2021

And not to mention profit off the brown hands that actually plant, grow, harvest ferment and distill the agave plants in Jalisco — LaMesaQueMasApluada (@estyledesma) February 17, 2021

why tf is kendall jenner making tequila and why is the design so ugly😭 pic.twitter.com/ytAG4EiJ86 — mada⁷ (@bisougguk) February 17, 2021

I will drink this tequila before I drink Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila pic.twitter.com/IMIJ9p5iI0 — Mexican Rug Dealer (@DealinRugs) February 17, 2021

No one:

Not one single soul:

Kendall Jenner: “For years I’ve been working to craft the worlds best tasting tequila.” pic.twitter.com/ftmhoXAMAv — M@ (@AsMattTweetsIt) February 16, 2021

When I saw Kendall Jenner’s “tequila” post pic.twitter.com/YQNBtEs5O3 — Ashley Ruby (@justboredteehee) February 17, 2021

What in the name of Agave does she know of Tequila ? — Hernan de la Torre (@HernandelaTorr9) February 17, 2021

Kendall Jenner starting a tequila company does not sit right w me at all… she’s an unseasoned white privileged rich girl from Calabasas what the hell does she know about tequila?! couldn’t you have started wine company instead? pic.twitter.com/MmIwIfXsjr — 𝕵𝖔𝖗𝖉𝖆𝖓 (@jjordanxS) February 17, 2021

Kendall Jenner named her tequila “818 Tequila”? Which part of the Valley has agave?? pic.twitter.com/oXZsUksC0z — Mexican Rug Dealer (@DealinRugs) February 17, 2021

Am I the only one that finds it an eye roll that Kendall Jenner is coming out with her own tequila.. from jalisco, Mex. — Principessa (@Paulinagreen_) February 16, 2021

Kendall stupid Jenner making tequila in Jalisco and them saying it’s the best/smoothest tequila they’ve ever had does not mf sit right with me — Aylin (@aylinnrebecca) February 16, 2021

I’m laughing that Kendall Jenner spent 4 years making her tequila and the words are placed wrong. Wtf is “blanco tequila” lol — Kat🎐🍓🌸✨ (@gat0linaa) February 16, 2021

Kendall Jenner coming out with her own tequila brand... what’s next on the Kardashian/Jenner colonization list? — Karls (@mskarla_) February 16, 2021

The annoying part for me is how @KendallJenner has 0 knowledge of the Mexican culture behind tequila. She said it took her 4 years to create the best tasting tequila... pic.twitter.com/er4y7JZbNk — Jimena Velázquez (@_jimevelazquez) February 17, 2021

Kendall Jenner : “ Baby try my new 818 Tequila and see how it taste “



Devin Booker : pic.twitter.com/F1i60qEnVV — A Real $moove Production (@Jayl0n1k) February 17, 2021

Hey @KendallJenner, respectfully, as I say to my toddler, “it’s a no” regarding you hand making the best tequila in the world.



Too many actual people, namely Mexicans, actually made with their actual hands the tequila in which you are actually just endorsing, at best. No bueno. — Amanda Victoria (@amandagoodeye) February 16, 2021

Kendall Jenner coming out with Tequila for like no reason is so weird. It’s like she heard people were drinking more since the pandemic and she took the chance to have a business like her sister’s because she didn’t have one. It’s worst because she ain’t even Mexican — just white pic.twitter.com/Jsm7JqCOs6 — your mom (@shucksshontae) February 17, 2021

I swear to God if one of my reps brings Kendall Jenner's tequila brand to sell me I will fucking rage and break that bottle. pic.twitter.com/bjH0EUCNsI — put the coconut in the lime (@Shanertainment) February 16, 2021

From the reactions above, a clear sense of aversion seems to have already seeped in with regards to the 818 tequila brand.

Despite mounting backlash online, Kendall Jenner will probably not be too perturbed by it, as she looks forward to expanding her empire with the makings of what seems to be, at least on paper, a lucrative investment.