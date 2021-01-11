The Rock launches his own brand of energy drinks

Dwayne Johnson, known by his adoring WWE fans as The Rock, has officially launched his own brand of energy drinks.

Taking to his hugely-popular Instagram account, which currently has a staggering 211 million followers, The Rock introduced the world to ZOA Energy - his brand new, "first of its kind" healthier alternative to traditional energy drinks. Here is what The Rock had to say in his post:

"Ladies & gents, it’s our honor to introduce you to @zoaenergy. The first of its kind, CLEAN & HEALTHY energy drink that champions the everyday warriors in all of us. Our ZOA formulation will be the first ever - ultimate healthy and immunity supporting energy drink to offer 100% Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin B, Essential Aminos, Camu Camu, Turmeric, Antioxidants, Acerola, Choline* and finally, the healthy dose of 160mgs of natural caffeine from green tea extracts and green coffee beans. This ones for all of you - the health conscious everyday warrior who lives LIFE POSITIVE. It’s our privilege to serve you. #ZOA. Coming this March."

Take a look at the video The Rock posted on his Instagram account below:

Given the lengthy list of ingredients, it certainly seems like The Rock has gone all-out in trying to make this the most health-conscious energy drink on the market today. With the release right around the corner in March, Rock fans and generic energy drink consumers alike will be looking forward to getting their hands on their first can of ZOA Energy.

The Rock has a history in producing drinks with Teremana Tequila

Our Teremana small batch ultra premium tequila is made using copper pot stills. The nature of our handmade copper stills harkens back to the days of traditional tequila making and produces a cleaner, brighter, smoother tequila. #ManaGratitudeTequila #BringTheMana pic.twitter.com/p7Uvv9aQLC — Teremana Tequila (@Teremana) January 6, 2021

While ZOA is The Rock's newest project, one of his most famous business ventures, Teremana Tequila, is still going strong.

Back in December, The Rock informed his Instagram followers that Teremana Tequila had experienced "the biggest launch in the history of the spirits business" having sold an approximate 300,000 cases and shipped an approximate 400,000 cases of the beverage, all within its first year on sale.

Here's hoping Johnson can replicate the same success with his new energy drink, ZOA Energy.