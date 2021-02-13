Kendall Jenner memes trend as her Valentine's Day SKIMS photo shoot goes viral

American socialite and model Kendall Jenner recently set temperatures soaring after taking part in a racy Valentine's Day photoshoot for her sister Kim Kardashians's famous SKIMS line.

Featuring alongside sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the 25-year old ended up overshadowing her siblings, as her red swimsuit look left Twitter users in absolute awe of her physique.

As a result, her swimsuit look went viral almost instantly, as it left scores of Twitter users insecure about their respective physical appearances.

So much so that they decided to alleviate their despair with a dash of self-deprecating humor, as Kendall memes soon began to trend online.

Twitter responds with memes, as Kendall Jenner leaves them too insecure.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars Kylie and Kendall Jenner recently posed alongside older sister Kim Kardashian for her latest Valentine's Day-themed SKIMS photoshoot.

Having promoted the brand numerous times in the past, the famous trio came together for an exclusive photoshoot which soon became the town's talk. Founded in 2018, the SKIMS brand has evolved into a multi-faceted apparel line, with Kim's expanding business.

For her recent Valentine's Day photoshoot, she had her sisters for company as the trio modeled to promote Kim's shapewear brand's latest product releases, which served as an addition to her "SKIMS Fit Everybody" collection.

However, Kendall Jenner went on to become the cynosure of all eyes, as her perceived 'perfect figure' soon became a topic of debate online.

In response, Twitter users came up with a host of memes directed at Kendall Jenner, to make them too conscious about their appearances:

seeing kendall jenner’s most recent insta post mood board pic.twitter.com/aoZUuMH3ov — dirty little poopoo church mouse (@bbayIie) February 12, 2021

Me @ at my body after Kendall Jenner’s insta posts. pic.twitter.com/toydNRA71w — 𝐫 𝐡 𝐢 𝐦 𝐚 𝐫 𝐢 𝐞 𝐞 (@rhiannomariee) February 12, 2021

I'm totally fine with seeing Kendall Jenner's body... pic.twitter.com/F2SNdp9W7h — Cansu (@CansuOylu) February 12, 2021

This pic of Kendall Jenner got y’all buggin for some reason pic.twitter.com/RCjBT5CJ4S — M. Scarn (@Sc0ttst0tts) February 12, 2021

Mi mood con Kendall Jenner pic.twitter.com/QkCDFpQlrQ — Koko Channel (@kokoCHofficial) February 12, 2021

guys he liked it he liked the picture of kendall jenner on instagram he saw it and double tapped on it pic.twitter.com/lHzo2YcvYT — fork ➐ (@FAMOUSKOURY) February 12, 2021

me after seeing that pic of kendall jenner pic.twitter.com/dtDtcQWRXK — sal (@sxllygw) February 12, 2021

Fuck twitter for making me see Kendall Jenner in that bikini pic.twitter.com/IceC6HuxlU — emma 🦇 (@emmaanaliese) February 12, 2021

i still haven’t recovered from kendall jenner’s recent post- pic.twitter.com/OPfPFCmpzI — Ⓛ👜 (@calsgoaway) February 12, 2021

Kendall Jenner body is so damn beautiful I always look at the mirror and I look disgusting It makes me sad on god pic.twitter.com/yOx2rMvyXf — 🌙 (@spacekuromi) February 12, 2021

me after seeing kendall jenners pictures on instagram pic.twitter.com/NxhFHyUcpH — k 🖤 (@kay2swag) February 13, 2021

Me after seeing Kendall Jenner body that skims shoot: pic.twitter.com/99Gs3yw7jV — Liv (@Livjayce7) February 12, 2021

mad that i’m not kendall jenner pic.twitter.com/XPYpy9fDZb — ani 🔮 (@actualdeathlol) February 12, 2021

i will not let kendall jenners body warp my own perception of what my body should look like i will not let kendall jenners body warp my own perception of what my body should look like i will not let kendall jenners body warp my own perception of what my body should look like pic.twitter.com/aT52BEHwHr — sydney (@chiknwaffls) February 12, 2021

Humour aside, Twitter users also pointed out that setting an idealistic body type based entirely on celebrity culture should be frowned upon, as everyone should take pride in their own bodies.

Kendall Jenner herself shared a positive message when she replied to a fan's desire to be exactly like her:

i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem ❤️ https://t.co/JcdrlR0hF9 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) February 12, 2021

Having said that, the memes continue to come in thick and fast as Kendall Jenner continues to find herself on the trending page, courtesy of an enviable Valentine's Day SKIMS photoshoot.