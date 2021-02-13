Kendall Jenner memes trend as her Valentine's Day SKIMS photo shoot goes viral

American socialite and model Kendall Jenner recently set temperatures soaring after taking part in a racy Valentine's Day photoshoot for her sister Kim Kardashians's famous SKIMS line.
Featuring alongside sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the 25-year old ended up overshadowing her siblings, as her red swimsuit look left Twitter users in absolute awe of her physique.
As a result, her swimsuit look went viral almost instantly, as it left scores of Twitter users insecure about their respective physical appearances.
So much so that they decided to alleviate their despair with a dash of self-deprecating humor, as Kendall memes soon began to trend online.
Twitter responds with memes, as Kendall Jenner leaves them too insecure.
Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars Kylie and Kendall Jenner recently posed alongside older sister Kim Kardashian for her latest Valentine's Day-themed SKIMS photoshoot.
Having promoted the brand numerous times in the past, the famous trio came together for an exclusive photoshoot which soon became the town's talk. Founded in 2018, the SKIMS brand has evolved into a multi-faceted apparel line, with Kim's expanding business.
For her recent Valentine's Day photoshoot, she had her sisters for company as the trio modeled to promote Kim's shapewear brand's latest product releases, which served as an addition to her "SKIMS Fit Everybody" collection.
However, Kendall Jenner went on to become the cynosure of all eyes, as her perceived 'perfect figure' soon became a topic of debate online.
In response, Twitter users came up with a host of memes directed at Kendall Jenner, to make them too conscious about their appearances:
Humour aside, Twitter users also pointed out that setting an idealistic body type based entirely on celebrity culture should be frowned upon, as everyone should take pride in their own bodies.
Kendall Jenner herself shared a positive message when she replied to a fan's desire to be exactly like her:
Having said that, the memes continue to come in thick and fast as Kendall Jenner continues to find herself on the trending page, courtesy of an enviable Valentine's Day SKIMS photoshoot.
Published 13 Feb 2021, 10:05 IST