America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 5 release date, air time, and plot

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 is all set to air a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It will document a new set of contestants and acts participating in the fifth round of auditions in the competition. They will deliver some of their best talents in hopes of earning all the judges' approvals and getting selected for the next round.

Episode 5 of AGT will continue with its audition round, featuring a selected number of individual contestants/acts/groups delivering their talent, including dancing, singing, variety, magic, comedy and so much more. With such stiff competition, they will have to put their best foot forward to ensure they earn a spot in the next round. Audiences will thus witness incredible talent and emotional stories.

The hit NBC series has bee popular among viewers, establishing itself to be one of the most legendary franchises on television. Many contestants who have made their debut on the stage have gone on to become really successful artists with a massive global fanbase.

Season 18 saw the contestants perform in front of a legendary judging panel that includes Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel.

Magician Ryan Hayashi and other acts performing on this week's episode of

Season 18 of AGT has seen many incredible contestants and acts from all over the country perform to impress the judges and the audience. Participants come from all walks of life and from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences not only delivering their talent but also making viewers emotional with their stories.

While some contestants have managed to be successful and earned their spot in the following round, others failed to make their mark and headed home.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Auditions 5, reads:

"The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer allows a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote."

Check out which acts will be making it to the AGT stage in the upcoming audition round of the competition, according to MJSBigblog.

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane - Dog act Barry Brewer Jr. - Singer/Comedian Chen Lei - Acrobat Erica Coffelt - Viral dancer Justin Jackson - Tap dancer Lachune - Singer M - Variety Act Ryan Hayashi - Magician Ryland - Kid Magician Sangsoon Kim - Magician Sharpe Family Singers - Singing group Trailer Flowers - Country singing duo

The upcoming episode of AGT will also have a golden buzzer in place, which can be pressed by either Sofia Vergara or Heidi Klum. Up until now, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews have pressed their buzzers on blind singer Putri Ariani, Atlanta Drum Academy, and dance troupe Murmuration.

As a brand new concept, season 20 of the competition saw the audience also get their chance to press their golden buzzer. They chose Mzanzi Youth Choir.

A preview clip of this week's AGT episode saw South Korean magician Sangsoon Kim leave the judges and viewers stunned with his audition performance. He was seen changing the colors of various sneaker shoes as well as changing the colors of the boxes they were in. While most magicians use sleight of hands on a deck of cards, the contestant did that with sneaker shoes, earning a standing ovation.

Season 18 of the reality competition series promises more enthralling acts in the upcoming episode. With many contestants making it to the stage, it will be interesting to see who the judges select to advance forward and make it past the auditions successfully. Viewers will have to wait and see it all unfold.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's AGT episode on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

