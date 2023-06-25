How old is Sangsoon Kim? South Korean magician leaves AGT judges awestruck with his audition

Popular reality competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 is all set to air a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It will document a new set of contestants and acts competing in the fifth round of auditions. They will hope to deliver some of their best skills in order to impress the judges and advance to the next round of the competition.

South Korean magician Sangsoon Kim is all set to appear on AGT season 18. The 28-year-old contestant will look to wow the judges and the live audience with his magic.

A short preview clip of his audition saw viewers jaw-dropping at his magic skills, eventually earning a standing ovation. Viewers will have to wait and see what the judges have to say and if they send him to the next round.

Sangsoon Kim used sneaker shoes and their boxes as props for his magic set

Season 18 of the reality competition series has seen a lot of talent over the past few years. Four rounds of auditions have already been successfully completed, with viewers having many contestants already in their line-up. The coming week will see even more stunning acts, promising to keep them hooked.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Auditions 5, reads:

"The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer allows a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote."

South Korean magician Sangsoon Kim will be seen on this week's AGT episode. His audition was showcased as part of the early audition video on all its social media pages. The contestant was greeted with applause as he introduced himself to the judges.

Sangsoon revealed that he served in the South Korean Army before pursuing his career as a full-time magician. He had an interesting story behind applying for the competition as he was in touch with season 17 finalist and fellow magician Yu Hojin.

As the duo discussed AGT, the contestant decided to apply for the show and expressed he was better than the former contestant.

Sangsoon used sneaker shoes and their boxes as props for his magic set. He went on to remove shoes from the boxes and simultaneously change their colors.

The judges were left awestruck by his talent. While other magicians used sleight of hands on a deck of cards, the South Korean magician used it to change the colors on sneakers and have the laces tied.

The AGT contestant also used choreography as a key part of his act. With detailed choreographed moves, he was also able to multiply the number of sneakers he had in his hands. By the end of his audition, Sangsoon was able to change the colors of the sneakers he wore to the competition.

The judges and live audience were left jaw-dropped by his audition. It felt like time paused for a brief moment as they gathered their thoughts and gave the contestant a standing ovation on the show.

Sangsoon Kim has over 8K followers on social media. He has previously appeared on the Penn & Teller show and is the founder of the production company Smooth. His follower count is only going to increase once his audition becomes live.

Season 18 of AGT has seen several contestants and acts, some of which have already become fan favorites. As the installment progresses, more contestants will earn their spot in the competition and mesmerize audiences with their talent. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

