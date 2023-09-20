AGT season 18: Who performed in Qualifiers 5?

America's Got Talent (AGT) is less than a week away from its grand finale. After wrapping up its last round of live shows, the competition aired a two-hour show on NBC on Tuesday, September 19, featuring 11 sensational acts showcasing a lot of vocal and dance prowess and even some magic!

The original judging panel included Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum. On the show hosted by Terry Crews, the last two finalists, decided by America's votes, will be revealed on September 20.

The intensity is at its peak, and the contestants are all armed and ready to snatch the title and the grand prize of $1,000,000.

AGT Qualifiers 5: A night of magic, music, and movement

Take a look at all the performances from the very last Qualifiers.

1) Eduardo Antonio Trevino

The young boy from Texas took to the AGT stage with a mesmerizing Mariachi rendition of Remember Me, an Oscar-winning track from Coco. The judges applauded his incredibly dynamic vocal range, ability to maintain calm in front of an audience of thousands, and overall "star" quality.

2) Grace Good

Prior to her AGT act, Grace took to her fanbase to get their wishlist of tricks, and they said more fire! She brought it by literally setting the stage, the hoops, and herself ablaze. The performance received a standing ovation from Sofia, Heidi, and the audience. Howie was also impressed. However, he pointed out one minor mishap.

3) Lachuné

Lachuné belted out her own ballad version of Simply The Best, receiving roaring applause from the audience and three judges alike. Sofia and Simon appreciated the unique twist she brought to the ever-popular song, and Heidi even called it all "stunning." While Howie was highly impressed with Lachuné's polished talents, he felt this AGT act wasn't impactful enough to stand out against her competitors.

4) Eseniia Mikheeva

The 7-year-old aspiring "dance legend" Eseniia Mikheeva had the AGT crowd in awe with her unbelievable moves as she showed off her acrobatic talent with perfectly executed flips, splits, and waves to Ciara's Level Up. The panel showered her with praise, with Sofia seeing great potential for her future and Simon and Heidi being blown away by her commanding aura and entertaining spirit.

5) Mandy Muden

The comedic magician, Mandy Muden, promised the audience a surprise in her AGT Qualifier as she set out to try something fresh. She used a "trick box" and had the whole auditorium cracking up with her act. While Howie and Sofia went gaga over her performance, Heidi and Simon remarked that she didn't have many jaw-dropping moments that night.

6) Avantgardey

Avantgardey, the dance group, busted effortlessly synced, high-intensity, even higher-impact moves on the AGT stage for their live show, where they performed to a Japanese track. The 20 ladies received a standing ovation from almost all the judges, who gave them props for their eccentric and thrilling twists. Howie even took to the camera to ask for America's vote on their behalf.

7) Trailer Flowers

The Trailer Flowers duo impressed the judges the first time around but unfortunately missed the mark in the AGT Qualifiers. They passionately sang their new original, and halfway through, Howie hit Heidi's red buzzer. The judges all agreed that their performance was subpar at best and sounded "pitchy." Their outfits were also not very well received by Sofia.

8) The Ramadhani Brothers

An AGT live show act that absolutely blew the judges' minds was the risky acrobatics of the Ramadhani Brothers. They confessed that their rehearsal had a few errors that, if they occurred again, could put them in grave danger. However, on stage, their performance went off without a hitch, with an unbelievably smooth final trick including a ladder and an upside-down brother.

The panel was hooked from the get-go and termed them one of the best acts in the world, which they felt grateful to witness up close. Simon was convinced they deserved a spot in the finals.

9) Gabriel Henrique

One of AGT's few golden buzzer receivers, Gabriel Henrique, took center stage, wanting to try performing a song the judges wouldn't expect from him. He took the risk with Something Beautiful, and it paid off excellently. Sofia was moved by the vulnerability in his voice, Heidi by his "unbelievable talent", Howie by one resounding note, and Simon by his bold track choice.

10) Sangsoon Kim

Delivering a slightly underwhelming performance in comparison with his audition, AGT magician Sangsoon Kim was critiqued by the judges during the live show. They weren't the biggest fans of his repetitive tricks and failed to find the "wow" factor. They acknowledged that he was talented, but were left questioning whether all that made him stand out was that he didn't use cards for tricks.

11) 82nd Airborne Chorus

Closing off the last round of AGT Qualifiers was the 82nd Airborne Chorus. They took the widely loved I Am Here, by P!nk and transformed it into their own masterpiece by featuring effortlessly flowing harmonies and military chants. A well-deserved standing ovation from Simon came their way, with all the judges in agreement that they had really leveled up the performance after their audition.

America's Got Talent season 18's last two finalists, decided by votes from the American audience, will be announced on September 20, 2023. The episode will be available to watch on NBC at 8 pm ET.