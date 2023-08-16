"Unnecessary": AGT season 18 fans unhappy with yet another filler episode

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. However, while the two-hour segment was new, the content was not.

The show recapped the best auditions of the season, showing the selected acts getting ready for the Live Shows which are set to start next week on Tuesday. Fans were irked by the fact that the end of the episode did not even reveal the final list of performers and instead asked the viewers to check the website out for more details.

Fans took to social media to express their displeasure with the latest AGT season 18 episode and called the recap "unnecessary."

AGT fans furious about the recent recap episode

America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 18 aired another filler episode this week on Tuesday. The NBC show wrapped up the audition rounds last week during season 18, and it was time to see who would make it to the Live Shows.

Usually, the week before the Live Shows, the judges deliberate on camera on who deserves to move on. The only certain acts at this point are usually the Golden Buzzer recipients, while the fate of all others hangs by a thread.

However, AGT season 18 did not show the judges' discussion about who will move on to the Live Shows during the current season. Instead, NBC aired a supersized two-hour-long segment recapping the best performances of the season, which ultimately made up the Top 55 acts moving on.

Since this wasn't the season's first filler episode, fans took to social media to express their displeasure with yet another recap episode and called it "repetitive."

Who made it to the Live Shows on AGT season 18?

The following 55 acts, which auditioned for nine weeks, will compete in the live episodes of America’s Got Talent Season 18:

82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus (singing) Adrian Stocia and Hurricane (Dog Training) Ahren Belisle (Stand up comedy) Alfie Andrew (Singing) Andrew Stanton (Knife swallowing) Anna DeGuzman (Magic) Avantgardey (Dance group) Barry Brewer Jr. (Stand up comedy) Brynn Cummings (Ventriquism and mentalism) Chibi Unity (Dance) Chioma and the Atlanta Drum Academy (Drums) Dani Kerr (Singing) D'Corey Johnson (Singing) Eduardo Antonio Trevino (Singing) Erica Coffelt (Dance) Eseniia Mikheeva (Dancing) Freedom Singers (Singing) Gabriel Henrique (Singing) Grace Good (Hula-hooping aeriel acrobatics) Herwan Legaillard (Sword-swallowing aerials) John Wines (Electric guitar) Justin Jackson (Tap dancing) Kylie Frey (Singer) Lambros Garcia (Dancing) Lavender Darcangelo (Singing) Lachune (Singer) Mandy Muden (Magic) Maureen Langan (Stand up comedy) Mariandrea (Dancing) Mitch Rossell (Singing) MOS (Band) Murmuration (Dancing) Mzansi Youth Choir (Choir) Oleksandr Leshchenko and Magic Innovations (3D Dancing) Orlando Leyba (Stand up comedy) Phil Wright and Parent Jam (Dancing) Philip Bowen (Violin) Puppet Simon and The Cowbelles (Puppets, comedy, singing) Putri Ariani (Singing and piano) Ramadhani Brothers (head-to-head balance) Ray Wold (Fire danger act) Roland Abante (Singing) Ryland (Magic) Sainted (Trap choir) SangSoon Kim (Magic) Shadows Ace (Shadow art) Sharpe Family Singers (Singing) Steel Panther (Heavy metal band) Summer Rios (Singing) Three G (Acrobatics) Trailer Flowers (Singers) Trigg Watson (Magic) True Villians (Rock band) Warrior Squad (Dancing and acrobatics) Zion Clark (Wrestling)

Two new episodes next week

Starting next week, there's a change in AGT season 18's schedule. Up until now, the NBC talent show aired one episode per week every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. However, starting August 22, 2023, the show will live stream on Tuesdays and Wednesdays as a total of 11 acts take the stage every week.

Only two acts will move on every week, and fans will be able to vote from the minute Tuesday night's episode ends, with the results being revealed on Wednesdays.

Tune in on Tuesday, August 22, at 8 pm ET to watch the Live Shows on NBC.