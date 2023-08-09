“So well deserved”: AGT fans react to Chiby Unity getting the Golden Buzzer in AGT season 18 episode 10

The anticipation has been building, the audition rounds have wrapped up, and America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 is off to an electrifying start. In the latest episode, the spotlight shone on Chibi Unity, a remarkable Japanese dance group who equally left the judges and fans awe-inspired.

The quartet of judges -- Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mander -- along with the host Terry Crews, collectively awarded their Group Golden Buzzer to the sensational dance group, igniting a wave of well-deserved fan reactions.

Chibi Unity, a vibrant Junior Division fusion crew from Japan, stormed the AGT stage with their unparalleled energy and captivating moves. Consisting of eleven young dancers brimming with enthusiasm and a shared passion for dance, they left an indelible mark on both the judges and the audience.

Many AGT fans took to social media to commend one of the unique performances to grace the stage. One even wrote:

Anthony Walton @finalfantasyxi #AmericasGotTalent @AGT @AGTAuditions @chibi_unity this was probably the most powerful, most emotional, most awe-inspiring dance performance I have seen in years and so well deserved your #GoldenBuzzer . Congratulations and can't wait to see what you will do next #AGT

"Absolute perfection": AGT fans ecstatic to watch Chiby Unity getting the Golden Buzzer

Hailing from Niigata, Japan, Chibi Unity burst onto the AGT stage as the dynamic fusion crew, infusing the atmosphere with their irresistible energy and entrancing choreography. Comprising a group of eleven young dancers, with ages spanning from as young as seven, their collective presence formed a tapestry woven from talent, unbridled passion, and unwavering camaraderie.

Before commencing their performance that would earn them the coveted Golden Buzzer, Chibi Unity revealed a heartwarming connection to the show's history. They drew inspiration from Sofia Vergara's season 17 golden buzzer recipients, The Mayyas.

Chibi Unity’s manager Rena Goto, in a recent interview with People, stated:

"They loved their country and proved their worth and power as women. A lot of hard work, courage, and indomitable awareness are worthy of respect. They gave courage and hope to many women around the world."

Watching the group's story and performance play out on the stage, AGT fans took to Twitter to applaud "the much-deserved Golden Buzzer winner" as many went on to write:

Well least it wasn't another singer. I thought they were good tho. And the final golden buzzer goes to Chibi Unity.Well least it wasn't another singer. I thought they were good tho. #AGT

What makes coordinated movement so charming?

The best

I'm classically conditioned to cry everytime I see a golden buzzer on #AGT but this was really something else. What makes coordinated movement so charming? For one, the beauty in chaotic order. The best #dance performance of the decade.

Chibi Unity won the last AGT group Golden Buzzer of season 18 in episode 10

Chibi Unity's performance was a true spectacle, leaving both the audience and the judges in awe. They embarked on their routine on a dimly lit stage, cleverly utilizing shadows against a delicate backdrop, creating an atmosphere of intrigue and anticipation. As the performance evolved, so did the energy, transitioning into a high-octane display of synchronicity and coordinated movements.

The judges were effusive in their praise for Chibi Unity's eclectic performance. Howie Mandel acknowledged the intense competition within this season's dance category, yet he was quick to point out that this group had elevated the competition to an entirely new level.

Heidi Klum commended the musical choices and seamless costume changes while Sofia Vergara confessed to experiencing goosebumps and an accelerated heartbeat. Simon also echoed the same sentiment labeling it as "powerful, original, and incredible."

Now with the ninth round of auditions culminating, the spotlight now shifts toward the impending live performances which are set to commence on Tuesday, August 22, followed by results shows on Wednesdays.

The next episode of AGT season 18 is set to air on August 15, 2023.