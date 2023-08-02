Which acts qualified the AGT auditions in week 8? Recap and more details explored

AGT continues to amaze audiences with its diverse pool of talented performers from around the world. As one of the final episodes of week 8 aired on August 1, it showcased a wide range of acts vying for a spot in the next round of the competition. From heartwarming stories to jaw-dropping performances, the judges and viewers were in for a treat.

The acts that qualified the auditions were:

Duo Acero

Summer Rios

Pulse Percussion

Gabriel Henrique

Noodle & Bun

Zion Clark

True Villains

Twinjas

H.B. Monte

Bomba Circus

Kylie Frey (Rejected by Howie)

Sunny Chatum (Rejected by Heidi)

The acts that got rejected by AGT judges were:

Leonard Lee (Rejected by everyone)

Rob Potylo (Rejected by everyone)

Dev the Devil (Rejected by everyone)

What happened on AGT season 18 episode 9?

The official synopsis of America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 9 read:

"The auditions continue as various acts audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote."

Throughout the night, the judges were entertained, moved, and occasionally surprised by the acts that graced the stage. From Leonard Lee's impressive basketball-dunking dog act to Noodle & Bun's adorable animated rock band, the variety of talents on display was truly remarkable.

The talented Colombian couple Duo Acero delivered a mesmerizing performance, showcasing their incredible balancing and strength acts on a pole. Their graceful and unique routine earned them a unanimous "yes" vote from all the judges.

Summer Rios, the 19-year-old singer's soulful rendition of Something in the Orange left the judges in awe. Her beautiful tone and impressive vocal abilities secured her a spot in the next round with four "yes" votes.

The large drumline group, Pulse Percussion, delivered an electrifying performance with their choreographed hip-hop routine. Howie called them "tremendous" and "thrilling," while Heidi admired the act's choreography. With unanimous "yes" votes, they secured their place in the next round.

The spotlight then shifted to Gabriel Henrique, a Brazillian singer who left the judges and the audiences spellbound with his rendition of Run to You. Hiedi likened his vocal talent to legendary singers Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. In a moment of pure excitement and surprise, Sofia Vergara pressed her Golden Buzzer, sending Gabriel straight through to the live shows.

The Nashville-based rock and roll group, True Villains, paid tribute to their moms with a powerful performance that earned them a standing ovation from both the judges and the audience. And with that, the group got unanimous approval to advance to the next round.

However, there were some AGT acts that didn't make the cut, such as Leonard Lee's near-miss for attempting to break the world record for Most Slam Dunks by a Dog. They came close but couldn't make it to the 19th basket in the allotted time, leading to the elimination.

Additionally, Rob Potylo and Dev the Devil, the acts that were dressed in eccentric costumes, failed to leave a lasting impression. Their performances fell short, and they were ultimately rejected by the panel.

AGT airs on NBC every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Tune in to watch the upcoming installment on August 8, 2023.