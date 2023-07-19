Which acts qualified the AGT auditions in week 7? Recap and more details explored

The final round of AGT auditions season 18 aired on NBC on Tuesday, July 18, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured many contestants showcasing their talents in front of the judges for 90 seconds. Only those who received more than two yeses from the four judges - Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara - qualified for the next round of the competition.

The acts that qualified the auditions were:

Novelty Act Poetic Fight (Rejected by Heidi)

Singer BJ Griffin

Dance group Phil Wright & Parent Jam (Rejected by Howie)

Magician Enishi (Rejected by Simon)

Drummer Timothy Fletcher

Contortion Duo The Rybka Twins (Rejected by Howie)

Aerial Duo Duo Just Two Men

Singer Cakra Khan

Magician Magic Mike Jacobson

Dance Group Atai Show

Vocal Duo 2 Moms United By One Heart

The acts rejected by AGT judges were:

Vocal Duo The Galactivators (Rejected by everyone)

Novelty Act Off Broadway Jack (Rejected by everyone)

Circus acrobat Gorilla (Rejected by everyone)

Face Yoga instructor Koko Hayashi (Rejected by Howie and Simon)

Now, the qualified contestants will be seen in the next round of battle between the contestants.

What happened on AGT season 18 episode 7?

NBC's description of the episode read:

"The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages vie for the chance to win the $1 million prize."

This week on AGT, singer BJ gave an electric performance by singing Let’s Stay Together and playing the electric cellist. He received a standing ovation from all four judges.

Phil Wright & Parent Jam, who were also seen on Deal or No Deal, put up a family dance performance, which Howie did not think was worth taking forward in the competition. The other judges, however, disagreed as they liked the family-focused troupe.

Enishi changed many masks on the stage in the blink of an eye - something that Howie felt was original. Simon did not agree and was the only judge who said no to them.

Drummer Timothy Fletcher honored one of his supporters who was killed. For his act, he played the instrument and performed hip-hop in the back. Acts like The Galactivators, Off Broadway Jack and Gorilla were rejected even before they started.

Face yoga instructor Koko Hayashi had Sofia’s vote, as she liked the exercise, but was eventually eliminated by Howie and Simon.

The Rybka Twins impressed the audience with their performance and changed Sofia’s decision to a yes, which helped them move forward in AGT.

Duo Just Two Men showcased a hand balancing act with no safety nets, which impressed all the judges.

Cakra Khan was stopped by Simon mid-audition to change his song, which he did successfully, receiving four yeses.

Atai Show’s scary costumes and contortion movement was a very unique act, which got 4 votes.

2 Moms United By One Heart had a very special bond, as one of their son’s passed away and donated his heart to son of another mother.

They both sang For Good by Wicked and made everyone emotional. The song was very special as Holly sang the same song to her son when he passed away and Kim used it when her son had a successful transplant with the heart that Holly's son donated.

AGT airs on NBC every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. The next episode, which will be released on Tuesday, July 25, will showcase some of the best auditions of the season.