For King & Country A Drummer Boy Christmas tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more 

For King & Country have announced their new tour, titled A Drummer Boy Christmas tour, which is scheduled to take place from November 25 to December 22, 2023, in venues across mainland USA. The tour will be in celebration of Christmas 2023.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature shows in cities such as Nashville, Boise, and Chicago, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour starts on July 25, 2023, and can be accessed by commenting on the announcement post embedded above.

General tickets for the tour will be available from July 28, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the band's official website (https://www.forkingandcountry.com/pages/a-drummer-boy-christmas-tour-2023/).

For King & Country to celebrate Christmas with a pre-Christmas livestream

For King & Country will be embarking on a North American tour in anticipation of Christmas celebrations this year, and will end the tour with a global livestream on December 22, 2023.

The full list of dates and venues for the For King & Country tour is given below:

November 25, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena

November 26, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

November 30, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center

December 1, 2023 – Boise, Idaho at Extramile Arena

December 2, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Angel of the Winds Arena

December 3, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

December 4, 2023 – Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada at Abbotsford Center

December 7, 2023 – Henderson, Nevada at The Dollar Loan Center

December 8, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

December 9, 2023 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center

December 10, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

December 14, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center

December 15, 2023 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

December 16, 2023 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

December 17, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

December 20, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Opry House

December 21, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Opry House

December 22, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Opry House

December 22, 2023 – Global Livestream

Tracing For King + Country and their music career

For King + Country was formed as a collaboration between brothers Joel David Smallbone and Luke James Smallbone, with the name being inspired by a British battle cry, as the brothers elaborated in their exclusive interview with Cross Rhythms:

"We wanted a band name that carried more meaning. We were in the studio recording our debut record that Joel had the idea of All The King's Men, like the Humpty Dumpty nursery rhyme. Our producer overheard our conversation and swung around in his chair and said, 'What about For King & Country?'

"And we all felt a sense of providence at that moment. "For King and Country" was the battle cry of English soldiers willing to lay down their lives for their king and their country. And now it has become our mission, to lay down our lives for our King and our country," the duo continued.

The band released their debut studio album, Crave, on February 28, 2012. The album peaked at number 128 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 4 on the Billboard Christian album chart.

For King & Country are best known for their third studio album, Burn the Ships, which was released on October 5, 2018. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart.