For King & Country A Drummer Boy Christmas tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more 

For King & Country have announced their new tour, titled A Drummer Boy Christmas tour, which is scheduled to take place from November 25 to December 22, 2023, in venues across mainland USA. The tour will be in celebration of Christmas 2023.
The band announced the new tour, which will feature shows in cities such as Nashville, Boise, and Chicago, via a post on their official Instagram page:
Presale for the tour starts on July 25, 2023, and can be accessed by commenting on the announcement post embedded above.
General tickets for the tour will be available from July 28, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the band's official website (https://www.forkingandcountry.com/pages/a-drummer-boy-christmas-tour-2023/).
For King & Country to celebrate Christmas with a pre-Christmas livestream
For King & Country will be embarking on a North American tour in anticipation of Christmas celebrations this year, and will end the tour with a global livestream on December 22, 2023.
The full list of dates and venues for the For King & Country tour is given below:
- November 25, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena
- November 26, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center
- November 30, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center
- December 1, 2023 – Boise, Idaho at Extramile Arena
- December 2, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Angel of the Winds Arena
- December 3, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- December 4, 2023 – Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada at Abbotsford Center
- December 7, 2023 – Henderson, Nevada at The Dollar Loan Center
- December 8, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena
- December 9, 2023 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center
- December 10, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center
- December 14, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center
- December 15, 2023 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena
- December 16, 2023 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
- December 17, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- December 20, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Opry House
- December 21, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Opry House
- December 22, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Opry House
- December 22, 2023 – Global Livestream
Tracing For King + Country and their music career
For King + Country was formed as a collaboration between brothers Joel David Smallbone and Luke James Smallbone, with the name being inspired by a British battle cry, as the brothers elaborated in their exclusive interview with Cross Rhythms:
"We wanted a band name that carried more meaning. We were in the studio recording our debut record that Joel had the idea of All The King's Men, like the Humpty Dumpty nursery rhyme. Our producer overheard our conversation and swung around in his chair and said, 'What about For King & Country?'
"And we all felt a sense of providence at that moment. "For King and Country" was the battle cry of English soldiers willing to lay down their lives for their king and their country. And now it has become our mission, to lay down our lives for our King and our country," the duo continued.
The band released their debut studio album, Crave, on February 28, 2012. The album peaked at number 128 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 4 on the Billboard Christian album chart.
For King & Country are best known for their third studio album, Burn the Ships, which was released on October 5, 2018. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart.