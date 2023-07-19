"Had to keep wiping tears": AGT fans get emotional after watching 2 Moms' performance

AGT season 18 auditions ended on Tuesday, July 18, with an incredible performance by 2 Moms. The women sang a beautiful rendition of Wicked’s For Good, which Howie called “the most magical moment I have ever experienced” on the show. The judges were moved by the ladies’ vocal skills and their unique bond.

Holly, from Odessa, New York, lost her son Jake in 2007 and his heart was donated to Kim’s newborn son Beckham, who lives in Eugene, Oregon.

Even though the women had never met, Holly sang For Good to her son as he passed away and Kim sang the same song to Beckham after his successful heart transplant surgery at just 16 days old. The women connected years later when Kim decided to thank the family who saved her son by writing them a letter and asking them to meet her.

The mothers wanted to increase awareness about organ donation and blew away the audience with their harmony and sweet voices. Judges Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum were moved to tears by the performance, as were many of the audience members.

Beckham also made a surprise appearance, making all the judges happy.

They received yeses from all four judges and were seen having a big group hug after their success. AGT fans got emotional upon hearing their story and were impressed by their vocal skills, saying that it sounded like their own two sons.

Will Holly and Kim win AGT? (Image via Twitter)

AGT fans cried during Kim and Holly's performance

After the performance, the ladies, who were dressed in similar clothes, held each others’ hand. Kim thanked Holly for changing her for good.

Judge Klum was overwhelmed by the end of the performance.

“I just want to come and hug all three of you (the moms and Beckham), to be honest with you. What strong women and what a story. Yeah, I mean that was very powerful,” she said.

Sofia Vergara said that they will always remember this audition and thanked the ladies for attending. Mandel admitted that he had never been into theater but he still connected to the “over-dramatized singing,” while Judge Simon called Holly and Kim very brave and said that their performance will definitely make a difference.

AGT fans moved to tears by the performance and felt that the performance deserved a golden buzzer. Unfortunately, 2 Moms did not get the buzzer.

Did Holly and Kim deserve a golden buzzer? (Image via Twitter)

These 2 moms moved even the toughest of judges (Image via Twitter)

These two moms made a huge difference (Image via Instagram)

About Holly Campbell and Kim Scadlock

Holly’s son Jake died in the summer of 2007 at just 11 weeks old. His heart was donated to Kim's son, Beckham, saving his life. Kim later reached out to Holly via a letter, asking them to keep in touch. The two were shocked when they realized that they sang the same song at such an important moment in their lives.

Beckham had heart valve problems so it was tough to find a heart for him, until Jake’s donation. The families met for the first time in 2010 at the Transplant Games of America in Wisconsin, and since then, they have been spreading awareness about organ donation.

Now, Holly and Kim will be seen in the next round of competition and can win the $1 million grand prize, if they win the season.

AGT airs on NBC every Tuesday at 8 pm ET and fans can stream the show on Peacock.