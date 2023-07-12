Who is Lavender Darcangelo? AGT fans think that the blind singer "deserved" Heidi Klum's golden buzzer

This Tuesday’s episode of AGT season 18 had viewers in tears as singer Lavender Darcangelo shared her story and her amazing singing skill with the world. Lavender’s father Wil accompanied her to the audition, where he revealed that his daughter was blind and autistic.

Darcangelo was adopted by Wil and her husband Jamie after the former met her in an after-school music program.

Lavender impressed the judges with her soft vocals as she covered the 1980s classical song by Irene Cara, Our Here On My Own. She moved the judges so much that all of them gave her a standing ovation and Heidi pressed the golden buzzer after confessing:

"I feel like I just fell in love. And you know this AGT journey is an amazing journey. And I would love to be your cheerleader and hold your hand all the way to the finish line. What do you say?"

Lavender will now be seen on the AGT live shows directly.

Fans also approved of this decision and showcased their support on social media:

Meet AGT Golden Buzzer winner Lavender Darcangelo

27-year-old Lavender Darcangelo is a disability activist from Fitchburg, Massachusetts. She has been singing since she was three-years-old, despite the fact that she did not start talking until she was four-and-a-half.

She has been singing ever since and became famous after her rendition of The Little Mermaid’s Part of Your World went viral in 2019.

She is all set to release her solo album, Mosaic, and wants to raise awareness for autism. A portion of her album’s proceeds go to Doug Flutie Jr Foundation, where she studies Performing Arts. She wants to “build a school where the classes are based off of what kids are naturally curious about.”

Lavender met Wil Darcangelo in 2010 after joining an after-school program run by him. She aksed him to adopt her, which he denied initially. However, he asker her to move in after facing some struggles. 7 years later, Will and his partner Jamie adopted her legally when she was 22-years-old.

AGT fans think Lavender can win the season

Lavender’s audition left the audience and the judges in awe. Howie said that everybody in the room was on their feet and Simon called her "sensational" and "magical," adding:

"I'm so happy that you've come on our show … because this is an audition I’ll never forget."

Sofia claimed that she completely forgot that she was a judge and just enjoyed her beautiful voice.

Viewers felt that she deserved the golden buzzer and could win the season.

Brian 💬 @ezas123 Just bawled my eyes out watching LAVENDER on #AGT - Clear as day winner this season Just bawled my eyes out watching LAVENDER on #AGT - Clear as day winner this season

Scott @365SevenNYJets Lavender on AGT has me balling on my couch! What a beautiful performance and story. This was one of the most emotional AGT auditions ever #agt Lavender on AGT has me balling on my couch! What a beautiful performance and story. This was one of the most emotional AGT auditions ever #agt

☀️ @_MindVibesLife future ahead flawless powerhouse voice. beautiful song / teary 🥲 eyes OMG #GoldenBuzzer I’m happy for her 🤠 Lavender is very intelligent and have a brightfuture aheadflawless powerhouse voice. beautiful song / teary 🥲 eyes OMGI’m happy for her 🤠 #AGT Lavender is very intelligent and have a bright 🌟 future ahead 👏 flawless powerhouse voice. beautiful song / teary 🥲 eyes OMG 😱 #GoldenBuzzer 🎉 I’m happy for her 🤠 #AGT

Donald Blondell @OKCStormWatcher



@AGT The last performance on #agt where Heidi used her Golden Buzzer on the gal named Lavender, if you didn't tear up and showed some emotion, you have zero soul in you. Her story needs to be told. Heidi is the conduit. The last performance on #agt where Heidi used her Golden Buzzer on the gal named Lavender, if you didn't tear up and showed some emotion, you have zero soul in you. Her story needs to be told. Heidi is the conduit.@AGT

Nida @nidzi1k @AGT @lavdarcangelo she’s amazing and I love her story. Lavender is has talent. #agt @heidiklum Omg I cried so muchshe’s amazing and I love her story. Lavender is has talent. #goldenbuzzer @AGT @lavdarcangelo @heidiklum Omg I cried so much 😢 she’s amazing and I love her story. Lavender is has talent. #goldenbuzzer #agt

Lavender will now compete against other finalists in the upcoming months.

Fans can watch Darcangelo's audition for AGT on NBC's website or Peacock streaming application.

Poll : 0 votes