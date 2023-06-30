Who is Erica Marsh? AI bot theory goes viral amid furor over Affirmative Action tweet

A Twitter account under the name of Erica Marsh has captured Twitter users’ attention. The account which seems to be run by a liberal person shared their opinion on the Supreme Court supposedly attacking Black people. Many believe that the account is fake as the name was taken from a television show. The account’s profile picture also seems peculiar.

On June 29, Erica Marsh took to her Twitter account that is under the username, @ericareport. In the same, the Twitter user spoke about how the Supreme Court must incorporate “affirmative-action based programs” to ensure that Black people can succeed. The tweet read:

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is a direct attack on Black people. No Black person will be able to succeed in a merit-based system which is exactly why affirmative-action based programs were needed. Today’s decision is a TRAVESTY!!!”

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over 13 million views and over 7000 likes.

Many believe that the account is not real. Twitter user @leahmcelrath claimed that the avatar used in the account was “AI generated.” Platform user @April_Sassy believed that the account is actually run by a conservative pretending to be a liberal.

Erica Marsh is a fictional character from the show One Tree Hill.



Leah McElrath @leahmcelrath This “ERICA MARSH” account is not an authentic person.



The avatar is AI generated, and the name comes from a character on “One Tree Hill.”



Twitter user @RonFilipkowski took to the platform to claim that the account is “fraud.”

Who is Erica Marsh?

According to Twitter and her Twitter bio, Erica Marsh is a “Proud Democrat.” Marsh who claims to be living in Washington DC also added that she is a “former field organizer to elect President Biden.” She also noted that she worked as a volunteer for the Obama Foundation.

At the time of writing this article, the account was continuously tweeting. The latest tweet included Marsh asking her followers if they knew any defamation lawyer.

As per Twitter, Marsh created her account in September 2022. The account holder reportedly works in “Media & News.” It also hold a blue tick mark.

Many continued to speculate that the account is not real. Twitter user @dumbbit*hcap claimed that she found another social media account with an avatar incredibly similar to that of Marsh’s. The other account seemed to have held the same name and they claimed that they worked with the Travis Manion Foundation. The Twitter user wrote:

“My guess is this is a bot to mine Democratic voter information? Who’s running this?”

Adding to the speculation and as mentioned above, Erica Marsh is a character from popular television show One Tree Hill. The character is a Tree Hill High School student who is also class president during her freshman and sophomore year. The character dated Marvin during the course of the show before they broke up.

At the time of writing this article, the account holder did not address rumours of the Twitter account not being real.

