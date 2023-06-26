Greta Gerwig's Barbie is already perhaps one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starrer has been steadily gaining momentum over the past year and has now engaged in one of the most brilliant marketing strategies seen in any film.

The film is set to premiere on July 21, 2023, going head-to-head with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, another highly anticipated film of 2023.

According to the latest reports, Microsoft's Xbox has released consoles designed on the pink Barbie theme. The images of this new design came out on Discussing Film's page today, making it another new opportunity for fans to express their excitement.

Fans came forward to celebrate this marketing tactic, with many asking how they could get their hands on this latest console. Many also claimed that this would most likely not be sold commercially.

Fans laud Barbie for clever marketing after Xbox revelation

What is most fascinating about this particular marketing strategy is that Barbie is hardly a film whose theme fans would connect to a gaming console. But that is precisely what sets it apart.

With this new marketing strategy, many fans seemed to have bought into the gimmick. After the images surfaced, Twitter was filled with many fans wanting to purchase this new console.

Barbie is an upcoming fantasy comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, who is renowned for projects like Frances Ha and Marriage Story.

The film stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Ana Cruz Kayne, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa, among others.

Barbie will be out in theatres on July 21, 2023.

