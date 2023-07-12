"This is weird": AGT fans left shocked as Heidi Klum calls a contestants' ex-wife in the middle of his audition

The sixth round of auditions for AGT season 18 aired on NBC on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. As usual, fans were expecting many contestants to showcase their skills in front of the judges in order to secure their entry into the competition, but what they did not expect was judge Heidi Klum calling a contestant's ex-wife to convince her to take him back.

Firefighter Trent Toney of Hillsboro, Oregon, came on the stage to showcase his singing skills and confessed that he wrote the song he was about to perform for his ex-wife. He wanted to win her back, confessing that he was still in love with her but they had both made mistakes.

Heidi Klum @heidiklum #AGT Trent you have the best smile and a beautiful voice … I can’t wait to hear more Trent you have the best smile and a beautiful voice … I can’t wait to hear more 😍 #AGT https://t.co/YL55nzdiDU

That is when Heidi Klum asked the contestant to bring his phone. She then went on to videocall Faith, Trent's ex-wife. She asked Faith to stay on the call as Trent sang and played his song Always and Lately on the piano. Heidi praised Trent's looks and asked her why she even broke up with him.

Faith became emotional after seeing Trent perform. The judges gave Trent four yeses in front of Faith and told her how the audience gave her ex a standing ovation and kept on cheering for him.

AGT fans could not stop themselves from saying that the entire situation was very "weird," and reminded Heidi that there must have been a reason for their divorce.

Jennifer @Jen_naaay Are we really pressuring a woman to take her ex husband back on national television right now? This is weird. #AGT Are we really pressuring a woman to take her ex husband back on national television right now? This is weird. #AGT

AGT fans feel that calling Faith was "emotionally manipulative"

In his audition, Trent admitted:

"I think we were immature; I think we both made a lot of mistakes, but I don’t think getting married to her was one of them."

The judges were very happy after his performance, with Sofia calling it "the perfect audition." Judge Simon commented how it was "brave" of Trent to bring such a thing on national TV, confessing that he would never do so. Host Terry Crews also hoped that the couple got back together.

However, according to the showmakers, they are still not dating. AGT fans called out the whole situation to be very "emotionally manipulative" and asked Faith to run from Trent.

mbjones @mbjones25 #agt calling the dudes ex makes me cringe a bit. Seems a bit emotionally manipulative? I don’t know 🤷‍♂️ #agt calling the dudes ex makes me cringe a bit. Seems a bit emotionally manipulative? I don’t know 🤷‍♂️

Seán @sean637 Me watching this man call his ex wife on #AGT Me watching this man call his ex wife on #AGT https://t.co/QuUho55FId

Seán @sean637

#AGT If my ex husband sung a song for me on National TV I would block his number If my ex husband sung a song for me on National TV I would block his number #AGT

ohheyp @ohheyp #agt #americasgottalent You get the chance to go on AGT and you talk about your ex wife AND drunken Heidi CALLS her #AGTAuditions You get the chance to go on AGT and you talk about your ex wife AND drunken Heidi CALLS her #AGTAuditions #agt #americasgottalent https://t.co/gw7Ng5EQMP

AGTCommenter 🏆🏆 @AGTCommenter I’m gonna guess that girl may change her name and phone number and move after this. Trent has probably called her 756 times this week. Run Faith! #AGT I’m gonna guess that girl may change her name and phone number and move after this. Trent has probably called her 756 times this week. Run Faith! #AGT

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 Heidi is playing matchmaker with Trent and Faith and he wants her back too #AGT Heidi is playing matchmaker with Trent and Faith and he wants her back too #AGT

michy @michyb33 Maybe they’re divorced for a reason? Why would they call her? #AGT Maybe they’re divorced for a reason? Why would they call her? #AGT

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 If the gender roles were reversed and this was a woman doing this, would this call have even happened? #AGT If the gender roles were reversed and this was a woman doing this, would this call have even happened? #AGT

About Trent Toney

30-year-old Trent Toney is a very popular firefighter and songwriter with over 7k subscribers on Youtube. He started to play the piano at the age of 7 and continued it throughout high school. He also used to lock himself inside his room to write songs and learn guitar on his own.

Toney often performs various gigs around Hillsboro and Portland. Fans can listen to his indie songs on Spotify, Apple, and Pandora. In an interview with NBC, he thanked his friends for always encouraging him to make fun videos and do his best in the music world.

NBC airs new episodes of AGT air on NBC every Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes