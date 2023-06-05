"No way it breaks even at this rate": Twitter not impressed as The Little Mermaid crosses $300 million worldwide

The Little Mermaid was one of Disney's most anticipated films of the year. It has just been a week since its release, but the response it has received in such a short span is commendable. While most of those who watched enjoyed the experience, many were not impressed with what they had seen. Moreover, the film has always been under the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

The total production budget of the film was an astronomical $250 million. It has already managed to earn what it had spent, but to be declared a superhit, it must collect more than $326 million. Fans are skeptical about it making any further progress as they are waiting for several other movies to hit theatres.

Netizens aren't sure if The Little Mermaid will become a box-office success

The only way to measure a film's box office success is to calculate the money it has made against its production budget. The Little Mermaid heavily used CGI, special effects, extravagant costumes, and sets. Over the past few months, it has even become frenemies with controversies as something new always manages to feed its infamy.

Thousands were not very pleased with Halle Bailey starring as Ariel because it was hard for them to accept a black actress playing the young mermaid. Ariel had always been portrayed as Caucasian in art before. Recently, a diversity advocate named Marcus Ryder accused the film of missing out on a chance to subtly educate kids about slavery.

However, this week, fans spoke more about its box office collection. They claimed that to break even, the film has to earn at least $700 million or else it will be declared a failure. Here is how fans on Twitter reacted to the news under an original post shared by Discussing Film:

The above Twitter comments prove that netizens were unimpressed with the film's box office collection. They said it still has a long way to go and was nowhere close to being a super hit film. Some fans even compared it to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, claiming it was way better than the Disney film.

The Little Mermaid was even compared to Fast X. It's hard to predict how much more the film will generate now because Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has certainly affected its numbers.

It's just going to be harder because June and July have a number of anticipated movies like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One coming out.

