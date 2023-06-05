"This says a lot about family": Twitter reacts as Vin Diesel's Fast X crosses $600 million worldwide

It's been close to a month since the release of Fast X, and the film has already managed to collect a whopping $600 million worldwide. This franchise has been around for more than two decades now and is known all over the world for its over-the-top storylines and physics-defying stunts and action sequences.

Most of the Fast X characters have reprised their roles from previous films. The only big addition this time is the new villain, Dante Reyes, portrayed by Jason Momoa. He is the son of the main villain from the 2011 film, Fast Five.

The film's box office collection has received a variety of reactions, but no matter what, the "Family" joke continues to remain immortal. For context, the internet began mocking the franchise after Toretto said "I don't have friends, I have family" in 2015's Furious 7.

Referring to the line, one netizen implied that Fast X's box office success was a testament to the power of family.

Fast X box office collection receives polarising reactions from netizens

Even though the Fast & Furious franchise has risen to massive popularity in recent years, people's opinion on the films has often been mixed. While many enjoy every bit of it, some think they are way over the top and cringeworthy, as a result of which, the franchise's films often fall victim to trolling and internet memes.

Fast X was made with an astronomical budget of $340 million. It is the eighth most expensive movie ever made, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water.

The film has collected more than $600 million within a month but to be declared a box office hit, it needs to hit the $1 billion mark. Hitting a number that massive is tough but certainly not impossible.

Social media was filled with comments about the movie's box office success, with many drawing parallels to other films. However, despite the widespread popularity of the franchise, some claimed that they were glad they had never seen a single Fast and Furious film.

Fans never miss a chance to make fun of the aforementioned iconic dialog by Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and it wasn't any different this time around. People yet again mentioned his family dialog and even said that it was the sole reason for its popularity.

Some even believed that the money they had collected so far was not enough and aren't sure if they will hit the $1 billion mark.

Fast X synopsis

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema’s most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began."

It is directed by Louis Leterrie and is based on a screenplay by Dan Mazeau and Justin Lin.

