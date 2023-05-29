"Look out, Super Mario": Fast X fans predict $1 billion box office after film crosses $500 million

Fast X is performing unexpectedly well at the global box office. A somewhat disappointing $113.6 million pick on the home ground, coupled with an astonishing $399.3 million haul from international pockets has helped the action flick touch the $512.9 million mark, as per The Numbers.

However, according to TheWrap, the Louis Leterrier directorial has to earn in the bracket of $800–850 million across the world in order to be a profitable project. That’s because the production budget reportedly stands at a stellar $340 million, making it the eighth most costly film ever made.

As soon as the box office performance was made public by pop culture portal Discussing Film, fans took to Twitter to express their joy about this achievement. One user referred to the recurrent theme of “Family” in the Fast films and warned this year’s highest grosser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie to “Look out.”

Fan reacting to news, as dropped by Discussing Film.

Co-produced by and starring Vin Diesel as main man Dominic Toretto, Fast X cast comprises names like Michelle Rodriguez, who has been cast as Toretto's wife Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Dom’s teamie Roman Pearce, Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges as fellow team member Tej Parker, and John Cena as Dom’s brother Jakob Toretto.

Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, and Charlize Theron complete the main cast.

Fast X fans flood the internet with $1 billion predictions after film surpasses $500 million at the box office

Fast X opened up on May 19, 2023, in 4,042 theaters in the domestic circuit, which is United States and Canada. From there, it has earned a gross $113.6 until May 28, stated The Numbers.

When it comes to global markets, the Universal Pictures-backed movie was released in 84 pockets. Among all, China remained the top contributor at $78.3 million on the debut weekend. After 12 days, the film received a $110 million pick from the Asian country, Variety reported.

Mexico, France, Brazil, and Pakistan are the other box office pals of Fast X, helping it to earn a good worldwide total of $512.9 million.

When Discussing Film made the figure public, netizens went wild with comments rooting for the actioner to touch the billion mark soon. Most of them remarked how “family” was the strongest driving force behind the film’s commercial performance.

Fans reacting to news, as dropped by Discussing Film.

Fans happy about news shared by Discussing Film.

Even though the Fast & Furious series has its set of haters too, it’s not ending anytime soon. Earlier, the franchise was to end have a two-part finale, including Fast X.

However, earlier this month, at the Rome premiere, Diesel announced that the finale will be three-part, which means the main series will now consist of 12 films. The 11th part is coming out in 2025, while no date has been attached to the last installment (for now).

Fast X is currently running in theatres.

