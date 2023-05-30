Fast X ending: Vin Diesel explains the surprising twist in the final moments

Vin Diesel’s Fast X just soared past $500 million at the box office. As such, the Fast Saga crossed the $7 billion mark worldwide, making it the fifth biggest movie franchise of all time. It has achieved this result on the back of some shocking twists and turns that fans have loved a lot. Many of them came towards the end of Fast X.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Fast X.

The ending of Fast X involved quite a few unexpected things as John Cena’s Jakob Toretto sacrificed himself to save Dominic Toretto and Little B, while Agent Aimes switched sides and revealed himself to be Dante’s ally.

But the biggest surprises came from cameos featuring Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar and Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs, ending the movie on some major cliffhangers.

Vin Diesel talks about Gal Gadot’s return in Fast X

Vin Diesel and Gal Gadot (via Getty Images)

Amongst the many twists at the end, Vin Diesel recently spoke about Gal Gadot’s comeback as Gisele. His co-star Michelle Rodriguez told Variety that Gisele’s return was always in the works as Vin Diesel and Gal Gadot had shot multiple scenes in past movies that would have brought her back. But those scenes never made the final cut.

In an interview with Variety, Diesel commented on Rodriguez’s revelation as he stated that he and Gadot did "[shoot] other things a long time ago", but her return was a "very tricky thing." So, they waited for the right moment. When asked about Rodriguez’s comments, Vin Diesel admitted:

"We had shot other things a long time ago that might not have fit for that specific movie as a finale. Doing tags is a very tricky thing, because you want this great talent, and at the same time you want to you have to be very careful to maintain the emotional state of your audience at the end of the movie. So that's what you're juggling, and we're just really lucky to have it work here..."

Fast X was surely the right time to bring her back as her return happened just after Han. But the way it was handled was ingenious!

Gal Gadot in Fast X (Images via Getty Images and Universal)

Diesel continued to talk about how Gadot’s return allowed for a very different cliffhanger ending for the Fast Saga as he said:

"This is the first time we've ever released a movie where the audience has essentially said, 'I see your bet and we raise you.' They are walking out of the theater - because it's a cliffhanger - with a different kind of... there's a different deal."

He continued:

"When you see this movie, you know we have to deliver the conclusion because we've never, in Universal history, had a cliffhanger like we had in this movie."

Diesel, who plays Dom Toretto in the film, promised that the next outing(s) of the Fast franchise will “deliver the conclusion” and explain how Gadot returned.

How did Gisele survive and where has she been?

Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar in Fast X (Image via Universal)

Looking back at Fast & Furious 6, Gisele’s initial demise would have been the easiest to reverse because we never saw a body. She only fell on the runway from a fast-moving plane. So, if Owen Shaw could survive after enduring a much more impactful fall, then Gisele could have done it as well.

Before Fast X, she might have been saved by Mr. Nobody and his Agency as they were the ones who faked Han’s death and kept him hidden until F9.

So, before employing Han, Kurt Russell’s persona could have done the same with Gisele. In fact, the submarine from which she emerged could also be housing Mr. Nobody, who has been missing in recent times.

The two will return in Vin Diesel's Fast 11, which arrives sometime in 2025.

Poll : 0 votes