Fast X’s rotten tomatoes score is as bad as F9

The early reactions of Fast X were highly positive as the first batch of fans absolutely adored the film. Most fans loved Jason Momoa’s performance, as his character was even compared to Joker. But the critical reviews on the Fast Saga continue to drop.

With the review embargo being lifted, it seems as if critics haven’t necessarily shared the opinion of fans. Similar to F9, the Rotten Tomatoes score of Fast X has fallen into the “Rotten” category, after its initial batch of reviews.

Fast X gets middling reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

Fast X Rotten tomatoes (Image via RT)

With a total 95 of reviews at the time of writing this article, Fast X had a 59% rotten rating. A lot of reviews are yet to come in, but it’s likely that the final average score will settle between 55-60%. This score is exactly along the lines of F9: The Fast Saga, which also secured a 59% rotten score.

However, the four movies before F9 had much higher rotten tomatoes scores, indicating that the critics have lost interest in the franchise. Fast Five got a 78% fresh score, which was followed by Fast & Furious 6’s 71%, Furious 7’s 81% fresh, The Fate of the Furious’ 67%, and Hobbs & Shaw’s 68%.

This drop in fresh critical reviews also matches the downfall of the Fast Saga’s box office numbers over the last two movies.

Fast X’s box office predictions and comparisons

Vin Diesel in Fast X (Image via Universal)

As per Deadline, the tenth Fast and Furious installment will make $300 million worldwide in its first three opening days. Out of this, the domestic numbers would be just around $60 million. This opening is even lesser than F9, which brought in $70 million during the pandemic era of the domestic box office.

Since the word of mouth from the critics isn’t great either, Fast X’s domestic performance could be similar to F9 ($173 million). So, a lot will depend upon how Fast 10 performs in all the international markets. But the Fast & Furious fatigue has also proven to be real.

The Fast franchise peaked with Furious 7 (Image via Universal)

The franchise continued to rise upward between Fast & Furious 4 and Furious 7. Then it followed a downward slope at the box office. The following list shows the rise and drop of the Fast Saga’s box office since 2009’s fourth installment.

Fast & Furious – $360 million worldwide ($155 million domestic)

Fast Five – $626 million worldwide ($209 million domestic)

Fast & Furious 6 – $788 million worldwide ($238 million domestic)

Furious 7 – $1.515 billion worldwide ($353 million domestic)

The Fate of the Furious – $1.236 billion worldwide ($226 million domestic)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – $760 million worldwide ($173 million domestic)

F9: The Fast Saga – $726 million worldwide ($173 million domestic)

Vin Diesel recently teased talks about Fast 10 being turned into a trilogy. But if the downfall of the Fast Saga continues, then Fast 12 may not be greenlit after all.

The latest outing got a reported production budget of $340 million. The expenses will shoot up even further with at least another $100 million allocated to the marketing budget. So, the film might need to be another Billion Dollar hit as anything less than that may not cut it!

