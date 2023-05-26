Who is the best driver in the Fast Saga? Fast X actor reveals the truth

The Fast Saga’s end is near as Fast X leaves viewers very close to it. Over the years, this franchise has introduced many intimidating characters who are all highly skilled drivers. While Dominic Toretto has proven to be the fastest-driving character over the years, it’s not necessary that Vin Diesel’s driving skills would match his movie persona in reality.

In fact, some new intel has come to light, courtesy of the Fast Saga star Sung Kang, who plays Han. He has revealed the actor that handles the car better than everyone in the franchise, and it isn’t Vin Diesel. However, the answer isn’t surprising either.

Paul Walker was the best driver in the Fast Saga

Paul Walker as Brian O’Connor in The Fast Saga (Image via Universal)

Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift star Sung Kang recently spoke with Insider, and he revealed that Paul Walker was the best man behind the wheel. Furthermore, he also commented on whom he thinks is the worst driver. When asked about it, he said:

"Great question. I would say the best driver was Paul. Paul Walker was the best driver. He was such a lover of motorsports and he was always on the track. I would say he's the best."

He then continued to talk about the worst driver:

"I don't know who the worst is. Everybody has their skillset. When you watch the movie, we all have our worst moments because, at the end of the day, each character's always crashing their cars. So, I don't think any of us — we know how to go fast, but sometimes we need to learn how to stop the cars."

So, it seems that the question of the worst Fast & Furious driver will go unanswered. However, it was easy to predict the best driver because Paul Walker had a racing background.

Paul Walker in The Fast Saga (Image via Universal)

It was known that he was a racecar driver in real life and had competed in the Redline Time Attack racing series. Moreover, he was on the AE Performance Team and drove a BMW M3 E92 at the 2010 West Coast event in the Street Tire class.

Why we might see Brian’s return in Fast 11

Furious 7 had only filmed half of Paul Walker’s scenes before his tragic demise. As a result, the rest of his scenes were shot by his brothers, Cody and Caleb, whereby his face was digitally mapped on theirs. Now, with the franchise reaching its finale, he could be brought back for a bit in Fast 11 in the same way. Moreover, this is the perfect time to bring him back as he is still very much alive in the Fast Saga.

Brian will save Dom (Image via Universal)

In Fast X, Mia probably went back to Brian in order to warn him about Dante and the Agency after she left Little B with Jakob. Being a Toretto, she also knew where Dom wanted to reunite with her and Jakob. With Dom and Little B being moments away from drowning, it would make sense for Brian and Mia to show up at that dam at the beginning of Fast 11 and save them.

James Wan gave Brian a perfect exit from the Fast Saga. But now would be the perfect moment for his return. As such, his entry at the beginning of Fast 11 could have the viewers erupt with thrill and joy.

Fast 11 arrives sometime in mid-2025.

