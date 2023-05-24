Fast X villain reveals the shocking alternate ending twist that wasn’t used

Fast X is out, and it is turning a lot of heads around with its insane twists and deaths. Critics may not have enjoyed this first part of the finale, but many fans across the globe liked what it had to offer. Jason Momoa’s big bad villain turned out to be the film’s highlight, but Fast X also surprised viewers with another villainous twist towards the end.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Fast X.

Before the film came out, many viewers anticipated that after Fast 11 ends the main franchise, John Cena’s Jakob and Alan Ritchson’s Agent Aimes could become co-leads in a future spinoff event similar to Hobbs & Shaw. But Fast X killed off Jakob Toretto, and Agent Aimes was revealed to be Dante’s ally. So, the spinoff idea went down the drain.

However, there was supposed to be another twist hidden within the Dante & Aimes twist, which never ended up in the final cut.

Alan Ritchson reveals an alternate Fast X villain twist

Alan Ritchson and Vin Diesel (Image via Universal)

Towards the final act of Fast X, the new leader of the Agency, Aimes, lured Dominic Toretto onto the dam where Dante had set up a trap for him. To top that, he appeared at the dam and shot down the incoming plane of Tej, Roman, Dante, and Ramsey. A flashback scene followed, showing that not just Dante but Aimes was also present at the bank where Hernan Reyes’ vault was secured.

So, he and Dante had been planning their revenge against Dom’s family since then. But in a recent interview with EW, Alan Ritchson revealed that there was an alternate idea where Aimes and Dante would have been brothers. He said:

“I don't know if this is divulging too much, but we shot a couple different stories. One was that Jason Momoa's character and Aimes were blood brothers. They were actually related, and one of the reasons why they were unified was because of their genetic link.

This part of the story was actually shot, but it ended up on the editing room floor.

Alan Ritchson as Agent Aimes (Image via Universal)

Ritchson continued:

“There is a version in the editing room of that film, but at the end of the day it was decided that the other version which is what's in the film now — we learn at the end of the movie that really surprising twist that there was an alliance between them the whole time making him maybe the bad guy — that's what we're left with."

Prime Video’s Reacher star further revealed that he wasn’t sure which version of the story would be used. He said:

“I wasn't really sure which version of that was going to live, but I did know that there was a lot of duplicity in the character and that he was ultimately a bad guy, at least for now. We'll see what the future holds.”

Ultimately, it all worked out well, and the creatives made the right choice by leaving this genetic link out.

Why Fast X made the right call with Aimes and Dante

Fast X poster (Image via Universal)

Revealing that Aimes and Dante were allies was believable enough. Rewatching the film after knowing this link makes the twist even better. But turning the two Aquaman actors into brothers would have become slightly inconceivable and repetitive for the franchise.

Many fans already had a hard time comprehending that Jakob was Dom’s younger brother. So, another such revelation with the Fast X villains would have made things worse. Right now, we have the perfect setup for Fast 11 as Dante and Aimes have become a formidable duo for Dom and Hobbs to battle in its final act.

Fast 11 hits theaters sometime in 2025.

