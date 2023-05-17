All Fast and Furious villains ranked according to power and resources

The Fast and Furious franchise has grown massively on the back of its core family. But lately, it has also become popular because of its choice of villains. We’ve seen a variety of villains over the 11 movies (including Hobbs & Shaw) that have hit theaters till now.

Some were skilled at driving, while others had the power to destroy the whole world. The following list ranks almost every Fast and Furious villain according to the power and influence they possessed.

Every Fast and Furious villain ranked from worst to best

12) Johnny Tran

Johnny Tran in Fast and Furious 1 (Image via Universal)

Tran (Rick Yune) was a highly forgettable villain that most viewers may not even remember because he was the antagonist in the very first Fast & Furious outing. He was one of Dom’s former partners, and together they used to steal cars and high-end electronics. But his sole motivation was to beat Dom at everything, including racing.

Despite being a good driver, he wasn’t able to defeat Dom. Furthermore, with no other gangster background, he feels even worse than any of the secondary villains we’ve seen in the franchise.

11) Takashi

Takashi vs. Sean in Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift (Image via Universal)

Takashi (Brian Tee) was the big bad that Sean Boswell had to defeat in the final act of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. The usual trend of villains in the Fast Saga is that there’s a boss villain that runs everything, and there’s a top henchman to support him or her.

But Tokyo Drift flipped this script, as Takashi, the top henchman of Kamata, was the dominant villain while his boss Kamata was the secondary antagonist. Takashi, also known as Drift King or DK, also proved to be a great driver who was almost the best at drifting. However, he’d just fall flat when compared to other villains with abundant power and resources in the Fast Saga.

10) Carter Verone

Carter Verone in 2 Fast 2 Furious (Image via Universal)

Carter Verone (Cole Hauser) carried a great swagger in 2 Fast 2 Furious. He was the big boss drug lord in charge of his own operation. His existence in the entire movie felt pretty threatening, and he did turn out to be as dangerous as he was built up to be.

Brian and Roman really had to put their own lives at risk to even get close to him. So, with the kind of power and resources he had, he was obviously better than Johnny Tran and Takashi.

9) Mose Jakande

Mose Jakande in Fast and Furious 7 (Image via Universal)

Djimon Hounsou is a great actor who has been a part of multiple pop culture franchises, including the Fast Saga. His character, Mose Jakande, was a terrorist leader and mercenary who partly temporarily employed Dekhard Shaw in Furious 7.

Later, it was revealed that he also had connections with Cipher. So he had strong backing and a lot of power. But he has been put so low on the list because he wasn’t used to his full potential. The Fast saga had such a talented actor, and all he did was sit in a chopper and order people around. Hounsou’s acting prowess was completely wasted.

8) Arturo Braga

Arturo Braga in Fast and Furious (Image via Universal)

Braga was a former drug trafficker and leader of a drug cartel that ran heroin under the U.S. and Mexico border in Fast & Furious 4. Originally undertaking the alias of Ramon Campos, he proved to be a great villain because he didn’t just outpower the heroes by sending an army of cars after them but also played with their minds.

Even his right-hand man, Fenix, who was sent to take down Letty Ortiz, turned out to be pretty menacing. Dom and Brian had to get really creative to take down both Fenix and Braga.

7) Hernan Reyes

Hernan Reyes in Fast Five (Image via Universal)

The way Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) was killed off in Fast Five may turn him into a disappointing villain. But the authority he possessed over Rio grants him a higher rank on this list. He was a wealthy politician and drug lord in Brazil who stole from the people and got rich.

Having over a hundred million dollars in his vault, he practically ran Rio. He took down Luke Hobbs' entire team with his criminal gang. Most importantly, he also had the entire city’s police force in his pockets. So, his power and influence were unmatched.

6) Owen Shaw

Owen Shaw in Fast and Furious 6 (Image via Universal)

Luke Evans played one of the evilest villains in the Fast Saga. He had a crew that was the antithesis of Dom’s family, and he maneuvered them really well. He used Letty to perfection against Dom. He planted Riley Hicks on Luke Hobbs’ team.

He had connections with Cipher, which gave him the deeper pockets required to fund his operations. Overall, he proved to be a really great villain who had a great sense of tactical planning.

5) Jakob Toretto

Jakob Toretto in Fast and Furious 9 (Image via Universal)

Here’s another villain that was motivated to really take down Dom. To beat his brother, he strived to be better than him at everything. He was a part of Mr. Nobody’s secret agency but became a hired gun for wealthy criminals like Otto.

With Otto’s backing and his own physical strength, Jakob Toretto (John Cena) turned into an extremely powerful villain until he chose to switch sides.

4) Deckard Shaw

Deckard Shaw in Fast and Furious 7 (Image via Universal)

Just like Dom will always be rated higher than Jakob in terms of his skills, Deckard Shaw will always be rated better than his younger brother, Owen Shaw. Owen was a corrupted bad guy who enjoyed chaos. But Deckard was a villain with rules. His tactical skill superseded that of his brother, and he also packed a much heavier punch.

Adding all that to his motivation to take down Dom and his family, he proved to be one of the franchise's strongest adversaries. But Jason Statham’s likability eventually turned Deckard Shaw into an antihero.

3) Cipher

Cipher in Fast and Furious 10 (Image via Universal)

Charlize Theron’s cyber-criminal Cipher was a strong antagonist who wreaked havoc in The Fate of the Furious. With her skill set, she was able to turn cars into Zombies, use God’s eye to control a giant submarine, and manipulate the greatest hero that the Fast franchise has produced, which is Dom himself.

The fact that she used his kid to bend him to her will was pure evil. In F9, she was able to outsmart Jakob Toretto by colluding with Otto. She may have started off as a disappointing villain for many. But with Fast X using the fighting capabilities of Charlize Theron, she has turned into one of the best and most powerful Fast and Furious villains of all time.

2) Dante Reyes

Jason Momoa as Dante in Fast X (Image via Universal)

The addition of Jason Momoa’s Dante not only gives us a great villain, but it also fills the void created by the absence of Luke Hobbs as an equally big house gets added to the franchise. As far as his backstory is concerned, he is the son of Hernan Reyes, who was taken down by Dom and his team during the Rio heist.

Even Dante was involved in the heist. But he couldn’t save his father, and now he is coming in to exact his revenge upon Dom and his family. He wasn’t all-powerful at the beginning. But he has been building his arsenal behind the scenes.

As the reactions to Fast X claim, he will prove to be extremely powerful. And perhaps he will also be the most threatening Fast and Furious villain ever because we’ll see him go after Dom’s son to seek vengeance.

1) Brixton Lore

Idris Elba as Brixton in Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw (Image via Universal)

Being a literal superhuman and having the backing of Eteon, Idris Elba’s Brixton is the strongest villain that the Fast franchise has produced so far. With his mission to unleash a virus to wipe out half of the human population, he practically turned into Thanos.

It was unfortunate to see him die in his first outing. Otherwise, he could have returned in Fast 11 to team up with the franchise's big bad.

Fast X, the sequel to F9, will release in the United States by Universal Pictures on May 19.

