Fast X release date: When is John Cena's next movie coming out?

John Cena will be next seen in Fast X, the 10th instalment in the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise. The WWE superstar-turned-Hollywood actor will be reprising his role from F9. Cena plays Jakob Toretto, younger brother to Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto. With that being said, there’s a lot of buzz regarding Fast X release date.

The film is set to hit theaters across the United States on May 19, 2023. Fast X will be distributed by Universal Pictures. The film features an ensemble cast of Vin Diesel (Riddick), John Cena, Jason Mamoa, Brie Larson and Alan Ritchson to name a few. Fast X will be the first of the two-part final instalment in the franchise.

Fast X release date was initially set for April 2, 2021. The film’s release was delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic that halted production on F9. Fast X release date was changed multiple times. Lead actor Vin Diesel had previously noted that the film would be released in February 2023. However, studio executives pushed back Fast X release date to May 2023 in December 2022.

The film’s cast, including John Cena and Brie Larson, visited Rome on May 12 for a red carpet event. A clip featuring Cena and Brie Larson is currently making waves on the internet. You can watch the full clip here.

John Cena names his pick for greatest WWE superstar of all time

WWE has been calling Cena their greatest superstar of all time as of late. The 16-time world champion was frequently referred to as the GOAT during his program with Austin Theory over the United States Championship. The two had a match for the title at WrestleMania 39 which Cena lost.

Most recently, WWE dropped a pick of John Cena using one word to describe different superstars. The former WWE Champion aptly described superstars such as Triple H and The Rock as “The Game” and “Transcendent” respectively.

When the time came for Cena to describe Roman Reigns, the Cenation leader referred to the Tribal Chief as the GOAT. Check out the full clip below.

