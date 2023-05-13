Fast X cast: Will Dwayne Johnson return as Luke Hobbs? New report shocks everyone

Fast X packs a massive cast of characters with a lot of new faces being added to the mix. It is a common norm for every Fast & Furious movie to bring in some new and exciting characters played by familiar Hollywood A-listers. But along with the fresh faces, Fast Saga fans also enjoy seeing old established characters making unexpected returns.

Gal Gadot’s Gisele is one character that many would like to see in Fast X or XI, especially after Han came back from the dead in F9. But the biggest name that everyone wants to see in Fast 10 is Dwayne Johnson. The Rock’s feud with Vin Diesel is no secret. While Diesel has tried to bury the hatchet with his old friend turned rival, Johnson publicly denied working with him.

But a new report suggests that Dwayne Johnson’s public denial might have been a ruse to prepare fans for some big surprises in the 10th Fast & Furious outing.

Disclaimer: Potential spoilers for Fast X ahead.

Reports say that Dwayne Johnson has returned to Fast X after 6 years of feud

Dwayne Johnson in Hobbs & Shaw (Image via Universal)

According to an exclusive report from The Wrap, Dwayne Johnson has returned to the Fast and Furious franchise despite not wanting to be back initially. He is supposed to make an appearance in the post-credits sequence and leave fans totally surprised.

This update comes as a big shock to many, especially given that Vin Diesel made a public appeal to Johnson for returning in Fast 10, but the latter firmly declined the request. He told CNN in November 2021:

“I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.

The Rock even went as far as to call Vin Diesel’s Instagram post an example of Diesel’s manipulation.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson in Fast and Furious 6 (Image via Universal)

He continued:

"Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

After this, most people believed that Hobbs and Dom would never be seen together in one frame.

However, now it seems like all of this was a ruse to subvert fan expectations. Maybe, in reality, Johnson was always meant to return.

Why both Dwayne Johnson and the Fast Saga need Hobbs’ return

Luke Hobbs in Fast Five (Image via Universal)

After Deckard Shaw’s return in F9’s post-credits scene, people were left wanting for Luke Hobbs to be back as well. Now that Vin Diesel has confirmed that Fast X will begin a new trilogy, it’s great that Hobbs will likely be back for Fast X2 and Fast X3.

In recent times, one can say that Dwayne Johnson’s movies haven’t really worked the way they used to. Black Adam turned out to be a bomb and Johnson won’t continue making more of those. Before that, even Jungle Cruise failed to garner a lot of fan interest due to COVID. So, Johnson needed to return to his most lucrative franchises – Jumanji and Fast & Furious.

At the same time, the Fast Saga also needed him to team up with Vin Diesel because even with new powerhouses such as John Cena and Jason Momoa being added, the giant hole that Luke Hobbs left wasn’t being filled. Hobbs’ return in Fast 10’s post-credits scene would generate a lot of hype for Fast XI.

Fast X hits theaters on May 19.

