What happened between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson?

The feud between Hollywood icons Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson has been known to the audience for years now. According to reports, it has been suggested that the two Fast & Furious co-stars had a fallout with one another.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Diesel shared his side of the story as to why he and The Rock fell out. Diesel, who has been a producer of the Fast & Furious franchise, was forced to take a stance with the pro wrestling veteran, who plays the role of Luke Hobbs in the franchise.

"It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character. My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be. As a producer to say, Okay, we're going to take Dwayne Johnson, who's associated with wrestling, and we're going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don't know -- Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks."

Undoubtedly, Diesel is nothing but dedicated to the Fast & Furious franchise. He continued by mentioning that he would do anything to get performances done in anything that he is producing.

“That’s something that I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing."

Dwayne Johnson has also publicly spoken about his feud with Vin Diesel

Dwayne Johnson himself also discussed the feud a few years ago. In 2016, Johnson took to Instagram and posted a picture with the caption “The Fate of the Furious” and also wrote that:

“Some (male co-stars) conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t.”

"Family is gonna have differences of opinion and fundamental core beliefs. To me, conflict can be a good thing, when its followed by great resolution."- Dwayne Johnson continued.

As expected, the post created a lot of buzz and made everyone curious, if Dwayne Johnson was indeed talking about Vin Diesel here or not.

Back in 2018, The Rock spoke to Rolling Stone about the discussion he had with Diesel during the trailer. The former WWE star stated that he realized that he and Diesel have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how they approach moviemaking and working alongside each other.

"And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not." added Dwayne Johnson.

