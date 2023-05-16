Will Fast 11 be delayed? Studio President reveals why it’s a possibility

With Fast X being around the corner, talks of Fast 11 have already begun, especially after Vin Diesel confirmed that Fast 12 is under development as well. Many presumed that Fast X will bring the franchise to an end in 2023. But then it was revealed that the tenth installment will be turned into a two-part finale and recent reports claimed that Fast 11 will arrive in 2025.

That will not mark the end of the franchise either. But the supposed end could get pushed all the way back to 2027 or 2028 because there is a chance Fast 11 will have to delay its 2025 release window. The ongoing writer’s strike issued by WGA is going to cause a lot of problems for movies that will arrive in late 2024 or 2025. Unfortunately, Fast 11 could be one of those.

Fast 11 could get delayed because of ongoing writer's strike

Dwayne Johnson could return in Fast 11 to continue as Luke Hobbs (Image via Universal)

The President of Universal Pictures, Peter Cramer recently addressed the effects of the ongoing writer’s strike. In an interview with Los Angeles Times, he was asked whether Jason Momoa’s Fast 11 could be delayed because of the writer’s strike, which doesn’t allow any writers to work on future movies until further notice.

Cramer replied:

“The writers’ strike is something that’s on everybody’s mind. It depends on how long it goes, but obviously it will interrupt the writing process on the next ‘Fast’ movie. If it lasts for too long, it’ll be hard to imagine that we can get this film up on the timeline we’d like to.”

Since Fast 11 has been given a 2025 release window, with Fast X director Louis Leterrier continuing to direct the next one, it was presumed that the penultimate installment will follow its two predecessors and arrive in the latter half of May 2025.

But if the writer’s strike continues for the next few months, then the worst-case scenario will be Universal pushing Fast 11 to 2026. However, 2025 still seems the likelier window.

Vin Diesel announces Fast X trilogy

Vin Diesel announces Fast and Furious 11 with Jason Momoa returning after Fast X (Image via Universal)

At the world premiere of Fast X, Vin Diesel shocked the world by teasing Fast 12 as the franchise finale. While speaking to a reporter, he revealed Universal’s ask for Fast X to be turned into a trilogy. He said:

“I can say this, going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter. And, after the studio saw this, Part 1, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?’ So, umm…”

Then Michelle Rodriguez quickly added:

"It's three acts in any story."

Fans had mixed reactions to this. But looking at how Fast X is expected to make a lot of money for Universal, it’s no surprise that the studio doesn’t want their $6.6 billion franchise to end, especially after they’ve put the Jurassic World movies on a break.

Fast X hits theaters on May 19, and Fast 11 is expected to come out in 2025 if the writer’s strike doesn’t last long.

Poll : 0 votes