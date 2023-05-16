Will an all-female Fast and Furious spinoff happen? Brie Larson and Michelle Rodriguez share its possibility

The Fast and Furious franchise has grown massively in terms of its scale, scope, and cast. Every new installment adds exciting new members to Dom’s family; Fast X also follows the pattern by bringing Jason Momoa and Brie Larson’s characters into the mix.

But with Larson’s addition in particular, the female cast of the franchise has also grown big enough to lead their own film. Talks of an all-female Fast and Furious spinoff have happened in the past, but now with so many big-name players involved, it has certainly become a huge possibility.

All-female Fast and Furious spinoff's update

Brie Larson in Fast X (Image via Universal)

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight at Fast X's world premiere, Brie Larson (Tess), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), and Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto) confirmed that all of them would surely be on board with the concept of a female-led Fast and Furious spinoff film. Larson stated:

"I don't think we'd be mad about anything that involved ladies all together."

Michelle Rodriguez added:

"There's nobody better. I'm all about it! Bring it!"

Jordana Brewster also suggested the cast members that could get involved in an all-female spinoff:

"Here's what I would like to see. I would like to see Charlize [Theron], me, Natalie [Emmanuel], Michelle, Brie. I would like to see us all kick some a*s together!"

Rodriguez continued:

"God knows Hollywood could use one of those. We don't have any good ones, not really, really good ones."

Larson added:

“It was very clear that we would love to spend more time together."

It’s clear that the supposed cast members of a potential female-led Fast spinoff are all inching to get on board for the film. But could it ever happen? The studio is focusing on the conclusion of the main franchise, however between Fast 11, and 12, there might be room for the ladies to unite.

The Female-fronted Fast spinoff is surely a possibility

Fast females (Image via Universal)

Talks about such a possibility have happened in the past as the Universal Pictures film chief Donna Langley spoke about it last fall, explaining:

"I would love to see a female Fast. So would Vin [Diesel]. We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there's the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female Fast."

Since the studio heads have considered the possibility, it's likely that the female-fronted spinoff movie could take place in the Fast saga.

How the Fast and Furious ladies could give us the biggest female-team up film

Gisele in Fast Five (Image via Universal)

So far, we have seen female-led team-up films, but none of them have been major successes. Besides Ocean’s 8, most of them didn’t even show any profits. Even Marvel is getting a small female team ready just now with The Marvels. But the Fast and Furious ladies could deliver a much bigger outing.

Apart from the five cast members suggested by Brewster, we could even see the likes of Helen Mirren be a part of it. Most importantly, Gal Gadot’s Gisele could be brought back from the dead to team up with Larson, Theron, and Rodriguez, and that will be the greatest female cast to have ever been assembled.

