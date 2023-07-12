“Sorry but that is so boring”: ENHYPEN performs Bite Me without female dancers, fans have mixed reactions

ENHYPEN’s fandom, ENGENE, was left confused after a clip of the group performing Bite Me without female dancers went viral on Twitter. On July 12, 2023, a video showing the idols dancing to the chorus alone raised multiple eyebrows as fans tried to make sense of it. The original choreography for Bite Me included a couple dance with female performers. However, while it was praised, it also attracted heavy backlash from Korean fans.

The video, posted on Twitter by multiple accounts and credited to the username @0middl, showed the septet dancing to their recent hit track Bite Me. As per netizens, the group performed the same at a school, a majority of whose students were minors. The clips ignited a heated discussion on various points, especially how celebratory the moment was for Korean fans who had earlier protested against the female dancers.

Choreography change for tour or specifically for school? ENHYPEN’s fans discover the septet dancing Bite Me without female partners

May and June were tough months for both ENHYPEN and their fandom, ENGENE. The septet made their much-awaited comeback with Bite Me, which was praised for its second-generation K-pop vibe as it brought back couple dance, among other things. However, protest trucks demanding the removal of the female dancers popped up after some time. Chinese and Korean fans, especially, were vehemently against the male idols performing with female partners.

A Group of K-Engenes just sent a protest truck in front of HYBE asking the company to change the choreography of 'BITE ME' and remove the female dancers.



A Group of K-Engenes just sent a protest truck in front of HYBE asking the company to change the choreography of 'BITE ME' and remove the female dancers.

BELIFT LAB, ENHYPEN’s company, did not address the issue in any official statement. Weeks later, the septet was seen dancing to Bite Me without female partners at a recent school event. Clips from the particular event spread across Twitter as fans offered their two cents about the situation.

While some speculated that the agency had changed the choreography by removing female dancers, others wondered if the septet gave a toned-down version of their borderline seductive moves because the performance was at a school.

However, a part of the fandom also mentioned that the choreography seemed "boring" or bland without the couple chorus dance. There were also many who pointed out how happy the Korean netizens must be.

anyway jake ate those up dancing in curvy like he always does



the new set of choreo for bite me w/o the backup dancer

they changed it probably for the tour? bite me choreo version without the back up dancers

no female dancers for tours.... I bet K engenes are celebrating rn

i refuse to believe this will be the tour version, i firmly insist this is the g rated version for the school full of minors

comment sec says "inappropriate for minor thats why they changed their choreo," when there's literally a minor danced to the choreo. pick a struggle

i really feel like they're not gonna bring the dancers on the tour cos it's the only enha song that needs dancer. (wbk belift is a cheapskate so yeah)

we also got to be realistic cause at the end of the day they def needed a ver without the dancers as well so they can also promote this part of the song if someone randomly tells them to do the choreo during an interview or at an event.

i prefer the original but this is nice too i was curious about how they were going to perform it on tour

ahh so they did change the choreo but im waiting for the pairs dance though :(

Jojo ◾️ @jojosusername

It's prob just for this smaller event, not every stage has the same effort put into it. Tours usuallys still have backup dancers either following along or using local dance crews. So I wouldn't worry too much

i wanted the choreo to have the female dancers 🥹 but ig they couldn't bring them throughout the whole tour so its probably for consistency

kinda disappointed if they dont have the girls on tour

A few fans also reasoned that the choreography wasn’t toned down for minors, considering Ni-ki, the group’s youngest at 17 years old, was also a minor performing it. Some fans also mentioned that it seemed like the agency changed the Bite Me choreography for their upcoming FATE Tour 2023, which will take them through three countries—South Korea, Japan, and the US—beginning on July 29.

However, it remains to be seen if ENHYPEN’s solo Bite Me performance was a one-off thing or if the agency actually gave in to the demands and protests and removed the female dancers.

In recent news, BELIFT LAB announced their FATE World Tour a week ago on July 7, 2023. The released dates currently include 13 shows across three countries - South Korea, Japan, and the US. The septet will kick off the tour in Seoul with a two-night show on July 29 and 30. The teaser poster also promises more dates to be announced later.

