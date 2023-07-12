Who qualified the sixth round of AGT auditions for season 18? Recap and more details explored

Episode 6 of AGT season 18 aired on NBC this Tuesday, July 11, at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode featured many auditionees showcasing their skills in front of the judges - Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel - within 90 seconds to join the popular competition, whose winner will receive $1 million.

The contestants who qualified the auditions and received more than 2 yeses from the judges were:

Dancer Mariandrea Military singing group 82nd Airborne Chorus Magician Artem Shchukin Musical group MOS Freestyle dancer 40 Pounds Dancing trio Let It Happen Dance troupe The Zoo Vocalist and piano player Trent Tooney Singing puppets group Puppet Simon & the Cow Belles (Rejected by Sofia only) Aerial gymnasts Duo Desire Sword swallowing act Andrew Stanton Singer Lavender Darcangelo (Golden Buzzer from Heidi)

The acts rejected on-camera by the AGT judges were:

Dancer Oswaldo Colina (No from Heidi, Howie and Simon)

Singers and songwriters Presley & Taylor (No from all four judges)

What happened on AGT season 18 episode 6?

NBC's description of the episode read:

"The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer allows a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote."

This week on AGT, 14-year-old Mariandrea from Mexico performed a special dance routine to let young Mexican women know that “they’re limitless.” Her performance was very smooth and had many rhythmic elements. The judges were impressed, with Howie saying that it was “like magic.”

The 82nd Airborne Chorus dedicated their special performance on My Girl to a recently fallen soldier. Everyone liked their harmony and Sofia felt that it was different from all the other performances.

Magician Artem Shchukin dressed like Uncle Fester from the Addams Family and entertained everyone with a comedic routine that also had magic.

The four members of SOS group came specially from Japan and played many instruments on the pop up song Bang Bang. Sofia felt that the group “transformed into crazy musicians,” but Simon felt that they did not sound great. Despite that, they got four yeses.

In an AGT montage, 40 Pounds, Let It Happen and The Zoo scored four yeses. Venezuelan dancer Oswaldo Colina was rejected by Simon in Britain’s Got Talent and he once again failed to impressed anyone except Simon with his unique dance form.

Trent Toney revealed that he was trying to win back his ex-wife and judge Heidi Klum video called her, to ensure that she catches his performance and gives him another chance.

Puppet Simon & the Cow Belles gave a comedic performance on Toxic vocal, but Sofia felt that they did not belong on stage. However, others liked them and they received 3 yeses.

Presley & Taylor gave an energetic band performance on stage but the judges did not like it. Howie called it a bar show and Sofia also felt that it lacked a wow factor.

Lavender Darcangelo, a singer who is blind and on the autism spectrum, turned heads by singing Out Here on My Own in a very soft tone. Judge Heidi was so impressed by her that she gave Lavender a golden buzzer, meaning that she will head straight to the live shows.

New episodes of AGT season 18 air on NBC every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on NBC's website and the Peacock streaming application.

