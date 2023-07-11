Why did Danielle Jonas reject the offer to join RHONJ? Kevin Jonas' wife says she would rather do Married to Jonas

It won't be long before the Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) returns with season 14. Though the release date and cast members haven't been announced, Danielle Jonas revealed that Bravo was interested in having her join the RHONJ cast.

Danielle Jonas revealed this on the LadyGang podcast, where she also shared that she was not interested in the offer. Her reasoning was summarized as follows:

“I was asked. But I think I would die. I think they would like, they would kill me.”

In addition to Danielle, her husband Kevin Jonas was also featured on the podcast. He also shared his thoughts on the offer. Kevin Jonas added:

“Bringing the lamb to the slaughter over there.”

Danielle also mentioned that she would not have been able to provide the drama that the show, RHONJ, wanted. She said that she would “just sit there laughing.” Kevin then joked:

“The problem is I don’t want to have to give them tickets to the show. I’m just kidding, no. The reality is that might be too much.”

Additionally, Danielle mentioned that she would rather do Married to Jonas with her husband than take part in The Real Housewives of New Jersey. On August 19, 2012, E! premiered Married to Jonas for the first time. Kevin's music career with his brothers and his marriage with Danielle were the focus of the show.

As of May 26, 2013, the second season of the show, Married to Jonas, was released, which was executive produced by Adam Sher, Ryan Seacrest, and Stephanie Bloch Chambers. The reality show didn't return after this as it was canceled .

With its 14th season, Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) returns

The show, RHONJ, is currently preparing for its 14th season but hasn't revealed the release date. Even though Bravo hasn't revealed the cast members for the upcoming season, People magazine reports that some previous cast members have been offered a "verbal" contract.

These stars include Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Fessler. Further, filming for season 14 of the show is expected to begin in August 2023. According to a source reported by Page Six, the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will feature the following:

“This is an amazing cast that delivered one of the most successful seasons in franchise history. Why try and fix something if it isn’t broken?”

Sirens Media will produce the show, RHONJ, with Andy Cohen and Jordana Hochman, Sarah Howell, Mioshi Hill, Lauren Volonakis, Maggie Langtry, and Lisa Levey as executive producers.

Also, if you remember, Kevin appeared on the show in 2014 as Kathy Wakile's contractor, which made huge headlines back then. Kevin Jonas and Danielle also discussed whether they are considering returning with their show, Married to Jonas. Kevin Jonas said:

“I feel like we were a little, our whole schtick was a little too nice for people. But I think now they’d be like, ‘Oh this is just who they are.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 episodes featuring Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Fessler, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jackie Goldschneider are available on Bravo. Currently, no release date has been confirmed for season 14.

