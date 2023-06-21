Where do Dolores and Frank Catania stand after dramatic RHONJ season 13 reunion? Former couple's dynamic explored

Popular reality series The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 recently ended with a dramatic three-part reunion. It documented the cast members reflecting on the installment and the issues that transpired throughout the season. They also voiced their concerns about their impending differences, which led to a significant amount of drama.

A point of contention on the RHONJ reunion was when Frank Catania discussed how his and Dolores Catania's son Frankie Jr. didn't work for Louie Ruelas anymore. While he claimed that Louie never told his son about the business shutting down, Dolores defended Frankie and Louie, claiming that her son only found a better job and there were no issues.

In an Instagram comment, when a fan wondered if the Catania family was also going to face issues like castmate Teresa Giudice's family, Frank claimed that it would never happen:

"NEVER. Our family could not be any better than it is right now.”

RHONJ stars Dolores and Frank Catania have moved on

Although Dolores and Frank have been divorced since 1998, the duo have been best friends ever since. Viewers have watched their dynamic over the years and have loved seeing them both manage their family and their two children on the show. Season 13 of RHONJ saw some shifts in the same dynamic.

The latest installment showcased Dolores' relationship with her boyfriend Paulie Connell. Meanwhile, Frank has also been dating his girlfriend, Brittany Mattessich. The former couple were seen interacting with each other's current partners and seemed amicable.

Season 13 of RHONJ also saw Frank addressing concerns about his dwindling relationship with Dolores after her relationship with Paul. While the housewife addressed that their lives were different, he was scared of their family dynamic breaking down, which she understood. After the reunion ended, fans were worried about the former couple and felt their relationship might have gotten sour.

Frank, however, revealed that they were all good and that the four managed to keep their relationship amicable. Continuing to respond to the fan comment, he said:

“Everyone is close and always hanging out together including Paul and Brittany.”

At the RHONJ reunion, Frank Catania claimed that his son Frankie Jr. wasn't aware that Louie Ruelas' company, in which he was employed, was shutting down. Dolores, however, decided to defend her son as well as Louie, claiming that it wasn't the case and that Frankie only found another job.

When Joe Gorga expressed hearing a different side to the story, Dolores said:

"Joe Gorga, this ends right here. About Louie and Frankie's relationship, coz they're very good. So that ends right here. You and I have never had a problem, and I don't want one."

When both Frank Catania and Joe Gorga argued, indicating an issue with Frankie Jr. and Louie Ruelas, Dolores put a rest to the issue and said:

"Right now, I’m gonna tell you what happened. Louie gave my son a job. He was very happy working with him, and I’m very thankful for Louie. I don’t know what this rumor is, and I don’t want to talk about Frankie at all in this cesspit of anything.”

Frank also decided to not talk about it anymore after Dolores refused to speak more about the issue at the reunion.

Season 13 of RHONJ was an extremely intense installment. Cast members included Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs. They were accompanied by newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fressler joined the cast as "friends" of the housewives.

The series aired every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes