"She really dropped the ball": RHONJ fans slam Dolores after she defends her son's relationship with Louie on season 13 reunion

Popular reality series The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired the final part of its reunion episode on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members reflecting on the season and addressing their concerns over impending issues among them. While some ladies were able to talk it out, others only took a turn for the worse.

On this week's episode of RHONJ reunion, Dolores Catania stood up for her son Frankie Catania Jr. Her ex-husband Frank alleged that the couple's son left Louie Ruelas' job after having issues. However, Dolores shut down the allegations and didn't want to talk about her son at the reunion scene.

Fans, however, slammed Dolores for nor speaking up and felt that she was defending Louie and Teresa. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series has had a successful 13-season run and has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Viewers have showered a fair share of love and criticism over their opinions on issues. Cast members of season 13 include OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, and Dolores Catania.

They were accompanied by newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, who brought their own storylines to the show.

Dolores defends her son's relationship with Louie on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw cast members talking about multiple issues that transpired during the season. Rumors, accusations, and scandals took center stage as the housewives voiced their concerns. The final part of the reunion saw the ladies accompanied by their husbands and partners, who also addressed their share of concerns.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Reunion Part 3, reads:

"The New Jersey men join the stage for a ferocious face-off; John and Frank speculate on Louie's involvement with a private investigator; Paul and Dolores tackle tough questions about their future; Teresa and Joe's tempers boil over."

RHONJ host Andy Cohen asked Frank Catania a question from fans about his son Frankie Catania Jr. leaving Louie Ruelas' company. Frank confirmed the same, but before he could go deeper into the topic, Joe Gorga intervened to ask what happened. This was when Dolores decided it was time to step up for her son.

Dolores explained that Frankie got another job which was the reason he left Louie. However, Joe Gorga claimed to have heard a different version of the story. The scene shifted to a flashback when he was talking to Frank. The latter revealed that his son was troubled with Louie not responding to him.

Dolores, for her part, explained to the RHONJ cast that her son was very happy working with Louie and only left because he found another job. She didn't want any further narratives about her son being talked about on the show. When Joe claimed that he knew some information, Dolores stood up for her son and said:

"Joe Gorga, this ends right here. About Louie and Frankie's relationship, coz they're very good. So that ends right here. You and I have never had a problem, and I don't want one. I'm very happy and very thankful for Louie and Frankie, and that's it."

Fans slam Dolores for not speaking up at the RHONJ reunion

Fans felt that if Dolores had signed up to be on the show, she should speak on all matters, even if it was concerning her son. They also felt that the housewife was defending Louie and her good friend Teresa. Check it out.

CoL* @littleruk Dolores is so worried the Louie tea will affect her relationship with Theresa (her friends are always walking on thin ice) that she has to play the “no one talks about my son” card even tho it isn’t about him 🙄 #RHONJ reunion #RHONJ Dolores is so worried the Louie tea will affect her relationship with Theresa (her friends are always walking on thin ice) that she has to play the “no one talks about my son” card even tho it isn’t about him 🙄 #RHONJreunion #RHONJ

Tyler B @tylerbeex6 Dolores please stop covering up for Teresa and her husband! I understand it’s a uncomfortable situation but STOP! #RHONJ Dolores please stop covering up for Teresa and her husband! I understand it’s a uncomfortable situation but STOP! #RHONJ

Raven @rizzyraeee Does Dolores not wanna bring up her son or go against Louie/Tre? 🤔 #RHONJ Does Dolores not wanna bring up her son or go against Louie/Tre? 🤔#RHONJ

Sam @samaresa Dolores is trying really hard to not get on the bad side of Teresa and Louie by not bringing up the Frankie’s situation and Frank don’t want to piss off l Dolores #RHONJ Dolores is trying really hard to not get on the bad side of Teresa and Louie by not bringing up the Frankie’s situation and Frank don’t want to piss off l Dolores #RHONJ

Real Legend @RHLegend32 Because Dolores’ reaction implies that something shady did happen between Frankie and Louie, but she doesn’t want to talk publicly about it. She never says “nothing happened” or “everything’s great”, instead she refuses to talk about it. So, clearly something went down. #RHONJ Because Dolores’ reaction implies that something shady did happen between Frankie and Louie, but she doesn’t want to talk publicly about it. She never says “nothing happened” or “everything’s great”, instead she refuses to talk about it. So, clearly something went down. #RHONJ

Bring Back Mary Cosby @AdventuresTiana Let’s call a thing a thing; Dolores doesn’t speak up because she doesn’t want to mess up her bag. #RHONJ Let’s call a thing a thing; Dolores doesn’t speak up because she doesn’t want to mess up her bag. #RHONJ

Lola Cookie @LolaCookie8 As much as I like Dolores, if you don’t open up, you should lose your spot on #RHONJ As much as I like Dolores, if you don’t open up, you should lose your spot on #RHONJ https://t.co/RVN78CVlUW

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre



Dolores won’t have an opinion when there’s conflict, Dolores won’t communicate she’s uncomfortable Louie looked into them, Dolores won’t tell us Paulie is still married, Dolores won’t tell us what happened to Frankie, though he films. Huh?? #RHONJ Dolores won’t have an opinion when there’s conflict, Dolores won’t communicate she’s uncomfortable Louie looked into them, Dolores won’t tell us Paulie is still married, Dolores won’t tell us what happened to Frankie, though he films. Huh?? #RHONJ https://t.co/R6f3GWLhuW

Bravo Dog Mom @bravodogmom I love Dolores’s loyalty but she is doing Tre nooooo favors by shielding the truth about Luis #rhonj I love Dolores’s loyalty but she is doing Tre nooooo favors by shielding the truth about Luis #rhonj

1HitterHousewife @1HittrHousewife Dolores is an amazing friend and I love her.. But being this loyal to Tre is embarrassing. Tre treats their friendship like it's disposable. Take the hint dolores. #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion Dolores is an amazing friend and I love her.. But being this loyal to Tre is embarrassing. Tre treats their friendship like it's disposable. Take the hint dolores. #RHONJ #RHONJreunion https://t.co/rTTB3c1DT1

rony_lenz @veronnie1 Dolores needs to go. She has no life, no storyline, no back bone. #RHONJ Dolores needs to go. She has no life, no storyline, no back bone. #RHONJ

Season 13 of RHONJ has aired an intense run over the past couple of months. The cast did their best to address their concerns and voice them out, leading to more conflicts, arguments, and heated confrontations. Some resolved their differences, while others jeopardized their relationships.

The series aired its episode every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes