 What is Kevin Jonas' net worth? Celebrity musician set to host ABC’s new show Claim To Fame

The eldest Jonas Brother, Kevin Jonas, is set to host ABC's new reality TV show, Claim To Fame, alongside little brother Frankie Jonas. Primarily known for being an integral part of the famous Jonas Brothers band, with brothers Nick and Joe Jonas for more than a decade, Kevin has garnered a net worth of $40 million.

In the upcoming reality TV show hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, 12 anonymous celebrity relatives will be featured where they will have to hide their celebrity lineage and showcase their talents. The one who manages to stay anonymous till the end of the season will win a grand cash prize of $100,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Celebrity relatives step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune.

Kevin Jonas has been involved with several business ventures

Paul Kevin Jonas II, aka Kevin Jonas, was born in Teaneck, New Jersey, on November 5, 1987. Although Kevin has had a successful music career with his brothers, he has kept his feet firm in multiple businesses.

Kevin is the founder of a real estate development company called JonasWerner, which makes custom buildings and sells multi-million dollar mansions. He was 21 when he bought his own home. Since then, he realized his knack for real estate. The eldest Jonas brother is considered to have a great mind in this business.

Moreover, Kevin Jonas is also the CEO of a communication/social media firm called The Blu Market company which does excellent digital marketing. Moreover, in 2015 he also created a food app called Yood.

Viewers will be shocked to learn that Kevin worked on these non-musical talents during the six years Jonas Brothers' hiatus. During this time in 2014, he participated in Celebrity Apprentice and appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey as a contractor working on Kathy Wakile's house.

Moreover, Kevin also partnered with his wife Danielle Jonas to support a brand named Dreft that launched a maternity app called Amazing Baby Days. It helped couples capture the little moments throughout pregnancy and the first year of their child's life.

In 2018, he listed his New Jersey mansion worth $2.5 million. However, he got it sold for $2.25 million.

Kevin Jonas' wife, Danielle Jonas, is not from the entertainment industry

Unlike the other two Jonas brothers, Joe and Nick, Kevin has been married to Danielle Deleasa, who does not belong to the entertainment industry. The couple met accidentally when both were on vacation with their respective families. It was love at first sight for Kevin. So he pursued her and finally proposed to her in 2009.

The couple married on December 19, 2009, at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York. Together, they have two daughters, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas. The couple is still going strong, and Danielle appeared in Jonas Brother's 2019 release Sucker.

Viewers can watch Claim To Fame on ABC.

