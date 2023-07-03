Blur at Wembley Stadium: Support acts, door times, curfew, stage times & all you need to know

Blur is set to perform at the Wembley Stadium in London, UK, for two consecutive nights, starting on July 8, 2023 and ending on July 9, 2023. The two shows are part of the band's reunion performances. These will be their first headliner performances since 2015.

The band has now revealed the door times for the concerts, which will feature supporting performances by artists such as Jockstrap, and Paul Weller, among others, via a post on their official Twitter page:

Tickets for the tour are currently available for the second show in limited numbers and are priced between £74 and £107 plus processing fees, depending upon the seating area. Tickets can be purchased via the band's official website .

Sleaford Mods, Paul Weller to join Blur on tour

The two Blur concerts at the stadium will feature a number of supporting acts, starting with Jockstrap on the first concert. The experimental pop duo from London are best known for their debut studio album, I Love You Jennifer B, which was released on September 9, 2022. The album peaked at number 15 on the Scottish album chart.

Also present on the first concert will be the post-punk duo Sleaford Mods, who are best known for their 11th studio album, Spare Ribs, which was released on January 15, 2021. The album peaked at number 4 on the UK album chart and at number 10 on the German album chart.

The third act on the first concert will be musician Rebecca Lucy Taylor, better known by her stage name Self Esteem. The musician is best known for her second studio album, Prioritise Pleasure, which was released on October 22, 2021. The album peaked at number 11 on the UK album chart.

On the second concert, the first supporting act will be 2-Tone Ska band The Selecter. The band is best known for their debut studio album, Too Much Pressure, which was released on February 15, 2023. The album peaked at number 4 on the UK album chart.

Following The Selecter, singer-songwriter Paul Weller will take the stage. The singer-songwriter is best known his 11th studio album, Sonic Kicks, which was released on March 19, 2012. The album peaked as a chart topper on the UK album chart.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News on November 14, 2022, Blur's drummer teased the Wimbley Stadium concerts as part of the band's bucket list for the reunion:

"Its one of those iconic places that are secretly up on your bucketlist, even though you pretend you pretend they're not. I sincerely hope we are a band that can fill a stadium like that. I don't want there to be a four people and a dog."

The full schedule for the Blur Wembley Stadium, UK concert is given below:

July 8, 2023, Concert 1:

Opening time - 17:00 pm BST

First Act- Jockstrap - 17:55 pm BST

Second Act - Sleaford Mods - 18:40 pm BST

Third Act - Self Esteem - 19:25 pm BST

Main Performance - Blur - 20:35 pm BST

Curfew - 22:45 pm BST

July 9, 2023, Concert 2:

Opening Time - 16:30 pm BST

First Act - The Selecter - 17:25 pm BST

Second Act - Paul Weller - 18:15 pm BST

Main Performance - Blur - 19:50 pm BST

Curfew - 22:00 pm BST

Tracing Blur and their music career

Blur was originally called Circus, before the addition of bassist Alex James led to the band switching names to Seymour. Seymour attracted attention from the label Food Records, which insisted on a name change before signing them to the label.

The band released their debut studio album, Leisure, on August 21, 1991. The album peaked at number number 7 on the UK album chart and at number 78 on the European album chart.

The band achieved critical acclaim with their fourth studio album, The Great Escape, which was released on September 11, 1995. The album peaked at number one on the UK album chart.

