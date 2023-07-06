Where was The Out-Laws shot? Filming locations of Netflix's comedy film explored

Directed by Tyler Spindel and written by Evan Turner and Ben Zazove, The Out-Laws is an upcoming movie, scheduled to be released on July 7, 2023. This thrilling comedy follows a couple and their in-laws as they embark on a wild adventure entangled with a daring bank heist.

Filming for the movie commenced in October 2021 in Georgia and wrapped up in December of the same year. The production took place at various locations across the United States, including Atlanta and Tucker in Georgia.

The official synopsis of The Out-Laws, as stated by IMDb, is as follows:

"A straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life. When his bank is held up by infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws."

The star-studded movie, produced by Adam Sandler, Allen Covert, and Adam DeVine, features an exceptional cast including Adam DeVine, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, and Ellen Barkin.

Parts of The Out-Laws was filmed in the "Hollywood of the South"

Originally intended to be filmed in the United States of America (USA), this thrilling Action film embarked on its principal photography journey on October 22, 2021.

1) Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, the capital of Georgia in the United States, is a city rich in history, culture, and cinematic appeal. Known as the "Hollywood of the South," Atlanta has become a popular destination for film and television productions. Its diverse landscapes, iconic landmarks, and state-of-the-art production facilities make it an ideal location for filmmakers.

Some famous movies shot in Atlanta include Black Panther, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Avengers, Baby Driver, and The Walking Dead. With its bustling film industry and vibrant atmosphere, Atlanta continues to attract both independent and major Hollywood productions, solidifying its reputation as a prime filming location.

2) Main Street, Tucker, Georgia, USA

Main Street in Tucker, Georgia, USA, is a charming and vibrant thoroughfare that showcases the essence of small-town America. With its quaint shops, cozy cafes, and picturesque architecture, Main Street offers a nostalgic and inviting atmosphere.

It has served as a filming location for several famous movies, including The Blind Side, starring Sandra Bullock, The Odd Life of Timothy Green featuring Jennifer Garner, and Identity Thief with Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy. These films utilized Main Street's authentic charm to enhance their storytelling and create a captivating on-screen ambiance.

Everything we know so far about the Netflix film The Out-Laws

In The Out-Laws, Owen Browning, a soon-to-be-married bank manager, faces a shocking ordeal when the infamous "Ghost Bandits" target his bank during his wedding week. As suspicion falls on his future in-laws, Owen becomes determined to uncover the truth behind the daring robbery.

When Parker, his fiancée, is later abducted by enemies of her family, Owen joins forces with her relatives and embarks on a mission to rescue her. Action-packed sequences and nail-biting suspense drive this adrenaline-fueled journey as they work together to bring Parker back to safety.

Watch The Out-Laws on Friday, July 7, 2023, only on Netflix.

